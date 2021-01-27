 

MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 877-883-0832 with the conference ID number 7719946 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgnetworks.com under the heading “Events.”

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 7719946). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, February 4, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Thursday, February 11, 2021.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

