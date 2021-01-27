Sonic Automotive Schedules Release of 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it will release fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 by 7:00 A.M. (Eastern). Senior management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern). Investor presentation and earnings press release materials will be accessible beginning the morning of the conference call on the Company’s website at ir.sonicautomotive.com.

To access the live broadcast of the call over the internet, please go to ir.sonicautomotive.com. For telephone access to this conference call, please register in advance using this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7083166. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email that includes dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration remains available through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least one day in advance, or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A conference call replay will be available one hour following the call for 14 days at ir.sonicautomotive.com.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com. EchoPark Automotive is an operating segment within the Company that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales and provides a unique guest experience unlike traditional used car stores. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005018/en/