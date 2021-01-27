 

SQZ Biotechnologies Presents Preclinical Data for their SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carrier Platform in Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance (ASIT) Digital Summit Invited Talk

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel potential treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, announced today that the Immune Tolerance group leader, Shinu John, PhD, will present new preclinical data from the company’s Tolerizing Antigen Carriers (SQZ TACs) platform in an invited talk at the Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance (ASIT) Digital Summit taking place January 26, 2021 through January 28, 2021.

SQZ TACs are a red blood cell (RBC)-derived cell therapy candidate being developed as an antigen-specific immune tolerance platform. This platform is designed to leverage the inherently tolerogenic physiological process of RBC clearance to generate immune tolerance against target antigens. Given the flexibility in cargo that the Cell Squeeze technology is designed to deliver, this approach is potentially applicable to many autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, as well as other applications with unwanted immune responses, such as antibody responses against biologics or gene therapy vectors.

Talk Details
 Antigen Specific Immune Tolerance Digital Summit 
Cell Squeezing RBCs to Create Therapy for Inducing Antigen-Specific Tolerance 
Shinu John, PhD 
January 27, 2021 at 4:10pm EST 
Slide deck available via SQZ Biotechnologies website publications page

The presentation includes novel preclinical data highlighting SQZ TACs and the reduction of antigen-specific CD4 and CD8 T cell activity and increase antigen specific regulatory T cells (Tregs) seen with such candidates to date.

The data demonstrate that SQZ TACs were observed to:

  • Trigger deletion, or apoptosis, of antigen-specific CD4 and CD8 T cells
  • Functionally inactivate, or anergize, the remaining antigen-specific CD4 and CD8 T cells
  • Induce or expand antigen-specific Tregs
  • Protect mice in a model for type 1 diabetes with evidence of reduced infiltration of pathogenic T cells, increase in antigen-specific Tregs and preservation of insulin producing pancreatic islets.

Also included in the presentation are preclinical mouse data that show:

  • The rapid uptake of SQZ TACs
  • The engulfment of SQZ TACs in lymphoid organs where endogenous antigen presentation is most efficient
  • Specificity of SQZ TAC immune-tolerance against target antigens without broad immune suppression.

“Our goal for the SQZ TAC platform is to create therapies that can selectively suppress the disease driving immune reaction, while allowing the balance of the immune system to function unencumbered,” commented Howard Bernstein, MD, PhD, chief scientific officer of SQZ Biotechnologies. “Current approaches rely on broad, chronic immune-suppression which can compromise a patient and put them at long-term risk for infection and even some cancers. Our preclinical data show how SQZ TACs have specifically induced multiple cellular mechanisms of tolerance, which we believe indicate their potential to be developed into impactful therapeutics for many patients.”

