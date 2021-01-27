Teledyne Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter Results

“We concluded 2020 with the best earnings, operating margin and cash flow in the company’s history,” said Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman. “Given record quarterly and full year free cash flow of $217.0 million and $547.5 million, respectively, we ended the year with only $105.4 million of net debt. For over two decades, we have consistently and predictably compounded earnings and cash flow. Nevertheless, I have never been more excited about Teledyne’s future. On the first day of fiscal 2021, we announced the pending acquisition of FLIR for $8.0 billion. Across digital imaging and unmanned systems, FLIR will add uniquely complementary technologies, products, customers and applications to Teledyne’s proven business model.”

Teledyne today reported fourth quarter 2020 net sales of $809.3 million, compared with net sales of $834.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 3.0%. Net income was $132.1 million ($3.48 diluted earnings per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $115.7 million ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.2%. The fourth quarter of 2020 included $10.4 million in severance, facility consolidation, acquisition and other costs compared with $3.1 million in severance, facility consolidation, acquisition and other costs for the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2020 reflected net discrete income tax benefits of $18.8 million compared with net discrete income tax benefits of $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020

Total year sales for 2020 were $3,086.2 million, compared with $3,163.6 million for 2019, a decrease of 2.4%. Net income was $401.9 million ($10.62 per diluted share) for fiscal year 2020, compared with $402.3 million ($10.73 per diluted share) for fiscal year 2019, a decrease of 0.1%.

Total year 2020 and 2019 also reflected pretax charges totaling $33.3 million and $8.8 million, respectively, in severance, facility consolidation, acquisition and other costs. Net income for 2020 included net discrete tax benefits of $34.6 million, compared with $26.1 million for 2019.

Review of Operations

Comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2019, unless noted otherwise. The fourth quarter of 2020 contained 14 weeks and the fourth quarter of 2019 contained 13 weeks.

Instrumentation

The Instrumentation segment’s fourth quarter 2020 net sales were $282.8 million, compared with $301.6 million, a decrease of 6.2%. Operating income was $63.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $59.5 million, an increase of 6.2%.

The fourth quarter 2020 net sales decrease resulted from lower sales of marine instrumentation and environmental instrumentation, partially offset by higher sales of test and measurement instrumentation. Sales of marine instrumentation decreased $13.6 million and environmental instrumentation decreased $7.7 million. Sales of test and measurement instrumentation increased $2.5 million and included $4.8 million in sales from the 2020 acquisition of OakGate Technology, Inc. The increase in operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflected favorable product mix. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $2.6 million in severance, facility consolidation, acquisition and other costs compared with $1.4 million in severance, facility consolidation, acquisition and other costs for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Digital Imaging

The Digital Imaging segment’s fourth quarter 2020 net sales were $262.0 million, compared with $268.1 million, a decrease of 2.3%. Operating income was $56.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $47.1 million, an increase of 20.4%.

The fourth quarter 2020 net sales primarily reflected lower sales of X-ray detectors for dental and medical imaging, partially offset by greater sales of infrared and visible detectors for space applications. The increase in operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflected improved margins across most product categories.

Aerospace and Defense Electronics

The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment’s fourth quarter 2020 net sales were $145.2 million, compared with $170.4 million, a decrease of 14.8%. Operating income was $23.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $32.8 million a decrease of 29.3%.

The fourth quarter 2020 net sales reflected $22.2 million of lower sales for aerospace electronics and lower sales of $3.0 million for defense and space electronics. The continued weakness in the commercial aerospace industry has negatively affected sales of aerospace electronics. Reduced sales of defense and space electronics resulted from lower commercial space sales. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the impact of lower sales. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $5.8 million in severance, facility consolidation and other costs compared with $0.1 million in severance, facility consolidation and other costs for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Engineered Systems

The Engineered Systems segment’s fourth quarter 2020 net sales were $119.3 million compared with $94.1 million, an increase of 26.8%. Operating income was $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $10.5 million, an increase of 46.7%.

The fourth quarter 2020 net sales primarily reflected higher sales of $24.6 million of engineered products and $1.7 million for turbine engines, partially offset by lower sales of $1.1 million of energy systems. The higher sales primarily reflected increased sales from defense, nuclear and other manufacturing programs, as well as electronic manufacturing services products. The increase in operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the impact of higher sales and a greater mix of higher margin fixed-price manufacturing programs.

Additional Financial Information

Cash Flow

Cash provided by operating activities was $236.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $167.9 million. The higher cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the impact of higher net income and the timing of accounts receivable collections. At January 3, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and total debt were $673.1 million and $778.5 million, respectively, compared with cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $199.5 million and $850.6 million, respectively at December 29, 2019. At January 3, 2021, $125.0 million was outstanding under the $750.0 million credit facility with available borrowing capacity under the facility, which is reduced by borrowings and certain outstanding letters of credit, of $615.5 million. The company received $6.8 million from the exercise of stock options in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $5.4 million. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $19.4 million, compared with $23.9 million. Depreciation and amortization expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $28.7 million, compared with $29.3 million.

Teledyne and FLIR Systems, Inc. (“FLIR”) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Teledyne will acquire FLIR in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $8.0 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, FLIR stockholders will receive $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share, which implies a total purchase price of $56.00 per FLIR share based on Teledyne’s 5-day volume weighted average price as of December 31, 2020. The transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2021 subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals, including expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, approvals of Teledyne and FLIR stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

As part of the transaction, Teledyne has arranged a $4.5 billion 364-day credit commitment to fund the transaction and refinance certain existing debt. Teledyne expects to fund the transaction with permanent financing prior to closing.

Free Cash Flow (a) Fourth Quarter Total Year (in millions, brackets indicate use of funds) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by operating activities $ 236.4 $ 167.9 $ 618.9 $ 482.1 Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (19.4 ) (23.9 ) (71.4 ) (88.4 ) Free cash flow $ 217.0 $ 144.0 $ 547.5 $ 393.7

(a) The company defines free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities (a measure prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles) less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. The company believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to assist management and the investment community in analyzing the company’s ability to generate cash flow.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 6.4% compared with 10.7%. The fourth quarter of 2020 reflected net discrete income tax benefits of $18.8 million, which included a $5.7 million income tax benefit related to share-based accounting. The fourth quarter of 2020 also included net discrete income tax benefits of $9.8 million primarily related to U.S. export sales, U.S. research credits and other items. The fourth quarter of 2019 reflected net discrete income tax benefits of $8.3 million. This amount included $4.2 million in income tax benefit related to share-based accounting and a $4.2 million in income tax benefit primarily related to U.S. export sales. Excluding the net discrete income tax benefits in both periods, the effective tax rates would have been 19.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 17.1%.

Other

Stock option expense was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $5.7 million. Stock option expense for fiscal year 2020 was $24.7 million, compared with $26.1 million for fiscal year 2019. Non-service retirement benefit income was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $1.9 million. Interest expense, net of interest income, decreased to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $4.7 million and reflected the impact of lower average interest rates. Corporate expense decreased to $14.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $16.1 million and reflected lower compensation and travel expense.

Outlook

Based on its current outlook, the company’s management believes that first quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share will be in the range of $2.55 to $2.60 and full year 2021 diluted earnings per share will be in the range of $11.25 to $11.45, which does not reflect the pending acquisition of FLIR and related acquisition and financing costs, which cannot be estimated at this time, but are expected to be significant. The company’s annual expected tax rate for 2021 is 22.3%, before discrete items. In addition, we currently expect less discrete tax items in 2021 compared with 2020.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED (a) JANUARY 3, 2021 AND DECEMBER 29, 2019 (Unaudited - in millions, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Twelve Months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 809.3 $ 834.2 $ 3,086.2 $ 3,163.6 Costs and expenses: Costs of sales 493.6 505.1 1,905.3 1,920.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 171.9 195.3 700.8 751.6 Total costs and expenses 665.5 700.4 2,606.1 2,671.9 Operating income 143.8 133.8 480.1 491.7 Interest and debt expense, net (3.4 ) (4.7 ) (15.3 ) (21.0 ) Non-service retirement benefit income 3.2 1.9 12.1 8.0 Other expense, net (2.5 ) (1.5 ) (7.2 ) (5.0 ) Income before income taxes 141.1 129.5 469.7 473.7 Provision for income taxes 9.0 13.8 67.8 71.4 Net income $ 132.1 $ 115.7 $ 401.9 $ 402.3 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.48 $ 3.06 $ 10.62 $ 10.73 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38.0 37.8 37.9 37.5

(a) Fiscal year 2020 contained 53 weeks and fiscal year 2019 contained 52 weeks. The fourth quarter of 2020 contained 14 weeks and the fourth quarter of 2019 contained 13 weeks.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED SUMMARY OF SEGMENT NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2021 AND DECEMBER 29, 2019 (Unaudited - in millions) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter % Change Twelve Months Twelve Months % Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales: Instrumentation $ 282.8 $ 301.6 (6.2 )% $ 1,094.5 $ 1,105.1 (1.0 )% Digital Imaging 262.0 268.1 (2.3 )% 986.0 992.9 (0.7 )% Aerospace and Defense Electronics 145.2 170.4 (14.8 )% 589.4 690.1 (14.6 )% Engineered Systems 119.3 94.1 26.8 % 416.3 375.5 10.9 % Total net sales $ 809.3 $ 834.2 (3.0 )% $ 3,086.2 $ 3,163.6 (2.4 )% Operating income: Instrumentation $ 63.2 $ 59.5 6.2 % $ 213.2 $ 200.4 6.4 % Digital Imaging 56.7 47.1 20.4 % 192.8 176.5 9.2 % Aerospace and Defense Electronics 23.2 32.8 (29.3 )% 80.8 143.4 (43.7 )% Engineered Systems 15.4 10.5 46.7 % 50.1 36.5 37.3 % Corporate expense (14.7 ) (16.1 ) (8.7 )% (56.8 ) (65.1 ) (12.7 )% Operating income 143.8 133.8 7.5 % 480.1 491.7 (2.4 )% Interest and debt expense, net (3.4 ) (4.7 ) (27.7 )% (15.3 ) (21.0 ) (27.1 )% Non-service retirement benefit income 3.2 1.9 68.4 % 12.1 8.0 51.3 % Other expense, net (2.5 ) (1.5 ) 66.7 % (7.2 ) (5.0 ) 44.0 % Income before income taxes 141.1 129.5 9.0 % 469.7 473.7 (0.8 )% Provision for income taxes 9.0 13.8 (34.8 )% 67.8 71.4 (5.0 )% Net income $ 132.1 $ 115.7 14.2 % $ 401.9 $ 402.3 (0.1 )%

(a) Fiscal year 2020 contained 53 weeks and fiscal year 2019 contained 52 weeks. The fourth quarter of 2020 contained 14 weeks and the fourth quarter of 2019 contained 13 weeks.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited – in millions) January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 673.1 $ 199.5 Accounts receivable, net 624.1 660.9 Inventories, net 347.3 393.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78.1 59.9 Total current assets 1,722.6 1,313.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 489.3 487.9 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 2,559.7 2,481.3 Prepaid pension asset 51.7 71.8 Other assets, net 245.3 225.1 Total assets $ 5,068.6 $ 4,579.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 229.1 $ 271.1 Accrued liabilities 434.2 391.5 Current portion of long-term debt and other debt 97.6 100.6 Total current liabilities 760.9 763.2 Long-term debt 680.9 750.0 Other long-term liabilities 398.2 351.9 Total liabilities 1,840.0 1,865.1 Total stockholders’ equity 3,228.6 2,714.7 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,068.6 $ 4,579.8

