Ra Medical Systems Reports Progress with Extending DABRA Catheter Shelf Life, Completes Quality Improvement Plan

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, reports progress with extending the shelf life of its more robust, next generation DABRA catheter, featuring a braided overjacket to improve deliverability when navigating tortuous anatomy. The Company also announces completion of all 116 items identified in a quality improvement plan that stemmed from an internal audit in late 2019, with enhancements to standard operating procedures, preventive maintenance, equipment status, and calibrations and supplier quality.

Initial accelerated aging testing supports shelf life of six months or longer on the next generation DABRA catheter. This follows the Company’s previously disclosed identification of the two primary issues related to the catheter’s limited shelf life as being the introduction of unwanted elements into its core water and the degradation of its inner coating. The Company is currently implementing multiple remediations to address these issues, including changes in material, process, and sterilization. Ra Medical expects to complete the engineering work for this catheter, including expanded testing currently underway to further support the catheter’s longer shelf life, by approximately mid-2021 and subsequently submit to the FDA for clearance.