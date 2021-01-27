 

Ra Medical Systems Reports Progress with Extending DABRA Catheter Shelf Life, Completes Quality Improvement Plan

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, reports progress with extending the shelf life of its more robust, next generation DABRA catheter, featuring a braided overjacket to improve deliverability when navigating tortuous anatomy. The Company also announces completion of all 116 items identified in a quality improvement plan that stemmed from an internal audit in late 2019, with enhancements to standard operating procedures, preventive maintenance, equipment status, and calibrations and supplier quality.

Initial accelerated aging testing supports shelf life of six months or longer on the next generation DABRA catheter. This follows the Company’s previously disclosed identification of the two primary issues related to the catheter’s limited shelf life as being the introduction of unwanted elements into its core water and the degradation of its inner coating. The Company is currently implementing multiple remediations to address these issues, including changes in material, process, and sterilization. Ra Medical expects to complete the engineering work for this catheter, including expanded testing currently underway to further support the catheter’s longer shelf life, by approximately mid-2021 and subsequently submit to the FDA for clearance.

“While we continue to conduct additional real time and accelerated aging shelf life studies with the next generation catheter, we are thrilled with the results thus far, which we believe show we have identified and mitigated the principal causes of the previous shelf life limitations,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “I am also pleased with the completion of the quality improvement plan, which required tremendous effort by my colleagues and reflects our dedication to ensuring we have a robust and effective quality system.”

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

