Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, will release financial results for its fourth quarter and yearend of fiscal 2020 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.



Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-888-317-6003 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode 9219939, or by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com.