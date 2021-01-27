European Medicines Agency Accepts GBT’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia in Sickle Cell Disease

A first-in-class oral, once-daily therapy, Oxbryta directly inhibits hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD. The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage. 1-4

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has completed the validation of GBT’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets and started its standard review process. GBT is seeking full marketing approval from the EMA for Oxbryta to treat hemolytic anemia in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) who are 12 years of age and older.

“Sickle cell disease has a devastating impact on the lives of patients and their families, including serious and life-threatening complications that can lead to organ damage and early death,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “Despite this overwhelming need, there are currently no approved therapies in Europe that have the potential to modify the course of the disease. We look forward to working with the EMA to meet our goal of bringing the first treatment for hemolytic anemia in sickle cell disease to European patients as soon as possible.”

The MAA is based on data from the Phase 3 HOPE (Hemoglobin Oxygen Affinity Modulation to Inhibit HbS PolymErization) Study and the Phase 2 HOPE-KIDS 1 Study, both of which enrolled patients at clinical sites in Europe. The HOPE Study achieved its primary endpoint of an improvement in hemoglobin (Hb) levels of greater than 1 g/dL at 24 weeks with significant improvements in markers of hemolysis in indirect bilirubin and reticulocyte percentage.5 The most common side effects reported in the HOPE Study at 24 weeks occurring in ≥10% of patients treated with Oxbryta with a difference of >3% compared to placebo were headache (26% vs. 22%), diarrhea (20% vs. 10%), abdominal pain (19% vs. 13%), nausea (17% vs. 10%), fatigue (14% vs. 10%), rash (14% vs. 10%) and pyrexia (12% vs. 7%).6