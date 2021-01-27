Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update

The Company previously reported on Phase 1 bench-scale metallurgical testing (news release dated August 20, 2020) that established improved PGM and Cu recoveries for use in the Feasibility Study and the Project going forward.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update for the Marathon Palladium-Copper Project in Northwestern Ontario (the “Marathon Project”) including the completion of Phase 2 metallurgical testing, pilot plant trials, and continued advancement on the Feasibility Study.

The Company initiated Phase 2 testing program that included locked cycle flotation testing and pilot plant trials. Work started in September 2020 at SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) in Lakefield, with completion of the lab-work in December 2020. The Phase 2 program reaffirmed expectations for metal recovery (as established in the Phase 1 testing) and demonstrated the expected range of Cu-PGM concentrate grade. The evaluation of Woodgrove Direct Flotation Reactors (DFR) technology for cleaner circuit flotation was also completed supporting feasibility study design concepts.

Jamie Levy, CEO commented, “We are extremely pleased with the work completed in both the Phase 1 and Phase 2 metallurgical testing programs. We have advanced on a Feasibility design that includes an annual production rate of 9.2 million tonnes per year and believe the plant flowsheet and design is an improvement on prior concepts with key elements greatly de-risked. The Feasibility Study is advancing very efficiently, and we expect to have the Study ready for communication later in Q1, 2021.”

The Cu-PGM concentrate from the Phase 2 testing was produced from three bulk sample composites. Two bulk sample composites were collected during 2020 from the location of the north pit footprint (“Main deposit”), and the south pit footprint (“W-Horizon”), with evaluation of a historical Composite 3 from past test work completed during 2010-2013. The Phase 2 test program outlines the expected range in PGM-Cu concentrate grade for the Feasibility Study and design process flowsheet. Phase 2 test results are noted in Tables 1a and 1b below.