 

Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 13:00  |  91   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update for the Marathon Palladium-Copper Project in Northwestern Ontario (the “Marathon Project”) including the completion of Phase 2 metallurgical testing, pilot plant trials, and continued advancement on the Feasibility Study.

The Company previously reported on Phase 1 bench-scale metallurgical testing (news release dated August 20, 2020) that established improved PGM and Cu recoveries for use in the Feasibility Study and the Project going forward.

The Company initiated Phase 2 testing program that included locked cycle flotation testing and pilot plant trials. Work started in September 2020 at SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) in Lakefield, with completion of the lab-work in December 2020. The Phase 2 program reaffirmed expectations for metal recovery (as established in the Phase 1 testing) and demonstrated the expected range of Cu-PGM concentrate grade. The evaluation of Woodgrove Direct Flotation Reactors (DFR) technology for cleaner circuit flotation was also completed supporting feasibility study design concepts.

Jamie Levy, CEO commented, We are extremely pleased with the work completed in both the Phase 1 and Phase 2 metallurgical testing programs. We have advanced on a Feasibility design that includes an annual production rate of 9.2 million tonnes per year and believe the plant flowsheet and design is an improvement on prior concepts with key elements greatly de-risked. The Feasibility Study is advancing very efficiently, and we expect to have the Study ready for communication later in Q1, 2021.

The Cu-PGM concentrate from the Phase 2 testing was produced from three bulk sample composites. Two bulk sample composites were collected during 2020 from the location of the north pit footprint (“Main deposit”), and the south pit footprint (“W-Horizon”), with evaluation of a historical Composite 3 from past test work completed during 2010-2013. The Phase 2 test program outlines the expected range in PGM-Cu concentrate grade for the Feasibility Study and design process flowsheet. Phase 2 test results are noted in Tables 1a and 1b below.

Seite 1 von 4
Generation Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update for the Marathon Palladium-Copper Project in Northwestern Ontario (the “Marathon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
141
Top Palladium Story-besser als Gold