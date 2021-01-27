 

Goodfood Announces the Upcoming Departure of its Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today the upcoming departure of Mr. Philippe Adam, 

Chief Financial Officer, who will pursue an opportunity outside the Company. Mr. Adam’s resignation will be effective April 2, 2021 as he works with the Goodfood management team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. Goodfood has initiated an executive search to identify his replacement.

"On behalf of Goodfood’s board, executive team, and employees, I want to thank Philippe for his hard work and tremendous contributions to Goodfood. We have worked closely together over the years to shape Goodfood’s strategy and enhance its financial position, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside Philippe and accomplish as much as we did. We wish him all the best in his new position. Our strong and deep team will continue to execute our strategic financial plan as we navigate current pandemic challenges and position Goodfood to take advantage of the multiple opportunities ahead of us," said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood.

“I am grateful for my time at Goodfood and for the opportunity to work alongside such a great team of leaders. My belief in the strength and prospects of Goodfood has never been stronger and I will remain an advocate for the Company. I know the team will continue to build on the impressive successes we accomplished together,” said Mr. Adam.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling members to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood members have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in 2021. As at November 30, 2020, Goodfood had 306,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

