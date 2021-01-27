 

Akoustis Achieves Design-Lock on Tandem WiFi 6E BAW Coexistence Filter Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 13:00  |  54   |   |   

– Company’s 5.5/6.5 GHz WiFi 6E XBAW Filters Offer Ultra-Wide Passband Performance in both 5 GHz and 6 GHz Unlicensed Bands –

– XBAW Micro Filters’ Superior Coexistence Allows Use of Entire New WiFi 6E Spectrum Band –


Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has design-locked its new 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz XBAW filters for the emerging WiFi 6E market.

The new 5.5 GHz filter module covers the entire UNII 1-3 bands of the WiFi 6E standard, while the 6.5 GHz filter module covers the entire UNII 5-8 bands. Both offer low power loss at the passband, with the 5.5 GHz filter offering greater coexistence with the 6.5 GHz band versus competing LTCC and dielectric resonator filters. WiFi 6E adds more channels to reduce congestion and significantly increases data throughput with additional wider channels available in the new 6 GHz spectrum.

Akoustis expects to fully qualify its leading tandem 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filters in early 2021, with production ready filters available by the end of the June quarter. For sample and sales inquiries please contact: sales@akoustis.com.

Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “This is another landmark moment for Akoustis. Given our leadership in high-band BAW micro-filter technology, we are extremely well positioned at the early stage of the new, emerging WiFi 6E standard to deliver high performance filtering solutions for every kind of device that uses WiFi.” Mr. Shealy continued, “We are currently engaged with multiple OEMs and ODMs for the development and production of WiFi 6E devices, from routers to 5G mobile phones, and we believe that WiFi 6E will provide Akoustis a significant opportunity for unit and revenue growth for years to come.”

The FCC announced in late April the approval of 5.925-7.125 GHz for unlicensed use, which is the largest spectrum addition since the FCC allocated unlicensed spectrum for WiFi in 1989.  The next generation of WiFi that is expected to use these new frequency bands is called WiFi 6E. This approval creates another significant new band, or combination of bands, over the next several years. Since the FTC’s April announcement, governments around the world have begun allocating the same or similar spectrum for future WiFi use.

Seite 1 von 4
Akoustis Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Akoustis Achieves Design-Lock on Tandem WiFi 6E BAW Coexistence Filter Solutions – Company’s 5.5/6.5 GHz WiFi 6E XBAW Filters Offer Ultra-Wide Passband Performance in both 5 GHz and 6 GHz Unlicensed Bands – – XBAW Micro Filters’ Superior Coexistence Allows Use of Entire New WiFi 6E Spectrum Band – Charlotte, N.C., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Akoustis Issues Redemption Notice on Remaining $15 Million of Company’s Outstanding 6.5% Convertible Senior Secured Notes Due 2023
25.01.21
Akoustis to Webcast Investor Update Call on February 1st at 8: 00 am ET
05.01.21
Akoustis to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
5
Akoustis Technologies