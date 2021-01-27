Akoustis Achieves Design-Lock on Tandem WiFi 6E BAW Coexistence Filter Solutions





Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS ) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has design-locked its new 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz XBAW filters for the emerging WiFi 6E market.

The new 5.5 GHz filter module covers the entire UNII 1-3 bands of the WiFi 6E standard, while the 6.5 GHz filter module covers the entire UNII 5-8 bands. Both offer low power loss at the passband, with the 5.5 GHz filter offering greater coexistence with the 6.5 GHz band versus competing LTCC and dielectric resonator filters. WiFi 6E adds more channels to reduce congestion and significantly increases data throughput with additional wider channels available in the new 6 GHz spectrum.

Akoustis expects to fully qualify its leading tandem 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filters in early 2021, with production ready filters available by the end of the June quarter. For sample and sales inquiries please contact: sales@akoustis.com .

Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “This is another landmark moment for Akoustis. Given our leadership in high-band BAW micro-filter technology, we are extremely well positioned at the early stage of the new, emerging WiFi 6E standard to deliver high performance filtering solutions for every kind of device that uses WiFi.” Mr. Shealy continued, “We are currently engaged with multiple OEMs and ODMs for the development and production of WiFi 6E devices, from routers to 5G mobile phones, and we believe that WiFi 6E will provide Akoustis a significant opportunity for unit and revenue growth for years to come.”

The FCC announced in late April the approval of 5.925-7.125 GHz for unlicensed use, which is the largest spectrum addition since the FCC allocated unlicensed spectrum for WiFi in 1989. The next generation of WiFi that is expected to use these new frequency bands is called WiFi 6E. This approval creates another significant new band, or combination of bands, over the next several years. Since the FTC’s April announcement, governments around the world have begun allocating the same or similar spectrum for future WiFi use.