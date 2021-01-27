 

Japanese Alternative Meat Venture Next Meats goes public on the American OTC Market

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japanese alternative meat company Next Meats successfully went public on the American OTC Market this week as NEXT MEATS HOLDINGS, INC (NXMH) after acquiring an American SPAC, debuting its presence in the American stock market.

With plans to strenuously develop and distribute their products worldwide and invest in related businesses, Next Meats intends to be listed on NASDAQ in the near future as well.

With increased efforts and shifts being made by countries to meet the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN, and with people making lifestyle changes on a global scale due to the pandemic, we can expect Next Meats to receive attention as a newly listed company with a focus on environmental conservation.

About Next Meats
A Tokyo based food-tech venture company specializing in the R&D of alternative meats, Next Meats began their product development in 2017 and was officially established in 2020, when they simultaneously began their overseas expansion as well.

Though only established in June of last year, Next Meats has grown at a remarkable speed.

Their plant-based products Next Burgers, Next Gyudon, and the Next Yakiniku series have been met with great reviews and support, and they are currently developing other products as well.

While there are already numerous competitors in the alternative meat field, Next Meats claimed a strong position in Japan by collaborating with Yakiniku Like, a Japanese barbecue chain restaurant, enabling the world's first plant-based Yakiniku meats "Next Kalbi" and "Next Harami" (short-rib steak and skirt steak style, respectively) to be served alongside regular meat all across Japan, and in the chain's other stores in Asia.

Next Meats has also established a production site in Vietnam, and just this month signed a joint development agreement with Hoya, one of the world's largest alternative meat companies in Taiwan. They plan to start selling in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam in March.

Last year in December the company also announced their partnership with Toyota Tsusho, a multi-market trading enterprise and affiliate of the Toyota Group Companies.

Next Meats plans to continue collaborating with universities and other venture companies to further research plant-based proteins as well as microalgae and cultured meats, and aims to replace all animal products by 2050.

Company Information

USA:
Next Meats Holdings, Inc.
CEO: Ryo Shirai
COO: Hideyuki Sasaki
CFO: Koichi Ishizuka

Securities code：NXMH
Cusip code： 65345L100
https://www.bloomberg.co.jp/quote/NXMH:US

Japan:
Next Meats CO.,LTD
CEO: Hideyuki Sasaki
Shimizu Building 2nd Floor Shinjuku 1 Chome, Shinjuku, TOKYO 160-0022, JAPAN
https://nextmeats.us/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/next_meats/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeatsNext
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NextMeats

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2531308-fc6b-4c82 ... 

CONTACT: Contact:
YuYa Makino
info@nextmeats.co.jp

