 

Attention Urgent Product Recall: Ecover Zero Non-bio Laundry Liquid 1.5 Litres

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 13:01  |  58   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecover is announcing the recall of certain bottles of Ecover Zero Non Bio Laundry Liquid 1.5 litres with two specific batch codes due to a safety concern. The affected bottles were available for sale within the UK market from November 2020.

Ecover Logo

The affected bottles contain potassium hydroxide at hazardous levels that can cause the bottle to leak. Contact with the liquid could result in harm to skin and eyes, including causing skin burns or eye damage. We are taking this risk very seriously, so we are recalling affected bottles from retailers and consumers immediately.

Since this issue affects certain bottles of the product bearing one of two specific batch codes, Ecover has created a recall website for consumers www.ecoverukrecall.com so they can check whether they have an affected product. The website also offers refunds and additional information.

For consumers who wish to talk to a consumer representative, consumers can call our recall hotline on 00800 0000 2655 (free for landlines, but mobile phone rates may apply). Consumers should not attempt to contact Ecover via the telephone number found on the product bottle.

We strongly advise consumers not to open or use the affected product as it contains hazardous levels of potassium hydroxide. We will be organising collection of the bottles direct from consumers through this website, following Covid-19 protocol, as well as offering refunds and additional support.

This issue only affects certain bottles of Ecover Zero Non Bio Laundry Liquid sold in the UK market since November 2020.

As an organisation that lives and breathes clean, we are deeply disappointed and apologise for this issue. We are resolved to working as hard we can to make this right for our consumers so we can confidently continue together in our clean world revolution.

About Ecover

Ecover is one of the largest producers of ecological washing and cleaning products in Europe. Founded 40 years ago in Malle, Belgium, Ecover was among the first to put phosphate-free washing powder on the market which was only banned in 2013 due to the harm caused to aquatic life. With a pioneering spirit, experience and clever science, Ecover has developed washing and cleaning products with biodegradable, plant-based ingredients in bottles made from post-consumer recycled plastic that help consumers clean their homes with great efficiency while reducing the impact on our environment. Now these products are available in about 40 countries and our contribution to the environment has been recognised by Time Magazine and the United Nations Environment Programme. 

Please note, we have notified the regulator of this issue.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427868/Ecover_Recall_Microsite.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427869/Ecover_Zero_Non_Bio_Laundry_Liquid.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427866/Ecover_location_of_batchcode.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427867/Ecover_Logo.jpg

Ecover Recall Microsite

Ecover Zero Non Bio Laundry Liquid

Ecover location of batchcode



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Attention Urgent Product Recall: Ecover Zero Non-bio Laundry Liquid 1.5 Litres LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ecover is announcing the recall of certain bottles of Ecover Zero Non Bio Laundry Liquid 1.5 litres with two specific batch codes due to a safety concern. The affected bottles were available for sale within the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
IDTechEx Explores Sustainability as a Potential Key Driver for Emerging Graphene Markets
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Dematic Automates Landmark Group's Premier Distribution Center
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods