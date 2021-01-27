DGAP-Ad-hoc: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Adjustment of sales and earnings forecast 2020



27-Jan-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KSB SE & Co. KGaA: EBIT for the 2020 financial year higher than projected



FRANKENTHAL: A very strong December helped the KSB Group generate sales revenue and EBIT that exceeded the projections published on 15 December 2020, while order intake was slightly lower than predicted.



Based on the preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year, order intake amounts to € 2,143 million, 12.6 % down on the previous year. At € 2,208 million, preliminary sales revenue is 7.3 % lower than in the previous year. KSB expects EBIT to range between € 67 million and € 71 million (previous year: € 113.6 million). This already includes special factors such as impairment losses on goodwill in the preliminary amount of € 11 million.