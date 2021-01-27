 

DGAP-Adhoc KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Adjustment of sales and earnings forecast 2020

KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Adjustment of sales and earnings forecast 2020

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA: EBIT for the 2020 financial year higher than projected

FRANKENTHAL: A very strong December helped the KSB Group generate sales revenue and EBIT that exceeded the projections published on 15 December 2020, while order intake was slightly lower than predicted.

Based on the preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year, order intake amounts to € 2,143 million, 12.6 % down on the previous year. At € 2,208 million, preliminary sales revenue is 7.3 % lower than in the previous year. KSB expects EBIT to range between € 67 million and € 71 million (previous year: € 113.6 million). This already includes special factors such as impairment losses on goodwill in the preliminary amount of € 11 million.

The full report on the 2020 financial year is scheduled to be published on 25 March 2021.




Contact:
Dr. Matthias Schmitz
Member of the Executive Board

Language: English
Company: KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
67227 Frankenthal
Germany
Phone: +49 6233 86-2020
Fax: +49 6233 86-3435
Internet: www.ksb.com
ISIN: DE0006292030
WKN: 629203
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
