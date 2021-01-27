CDW to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 10

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.