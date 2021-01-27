 

Kraft Launches Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Sweethearts to Celebrate With Their Better Half This Valentine’s Day

Forget heart-shaped chocolate and bouquets of overpriced roses, celebrate this Valentine’s Day with a classic – Kraft Mac & Cheese. Today, Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day. Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese Americans know and love, but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005204/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

No more noodling on what gift to buy. There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese. Lucky recipients* of Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese will receive a kit including one box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, and one candy packet to turn the Mac & Cheese pink all delivered by February 14, so they can deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.

To enter to win Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese and for more information please visit CandyKraftMacandCheese.com.

Share your Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese using #CandyKraftMacandCheese on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins at 8:00 AM CT on 1/27/2021 and ends at 12:00 PM CT on 2/8/2021. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S & D.C. (excluding AK & HI), 18 years of age and older or who have reached the age of majority in his or her state of residence. Enter online at CandyKraftMacAndCheese.com. PRIZE/VALUE: (1,000) Winners: will each receive a Valentine’s Day Package, that includes one (1) Kraft Valentine’s Candy Mac and Cheese. ARV: $2.50. Total ARV of all Prizes: $2,500.00. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules at CandyKraftMacAndCheese.com for complete details. Sponsor: Kraft Heinz Foods Company, 200 E Randolph, Chicago, IL 60601.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

