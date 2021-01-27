 

Moody’s Again Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

27.01.2021   

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today announced that it has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year. Moody’s was recognized for its investments in workplace gender-equality and in the communities in which it operates.

“Supporting women in the workplace is a business imperative for Moody’s,” said DK Bartley, Chief Diversity Officer, Moody’s Corporation. “We are proud of the ongoing success of our work to elevate gender-equality and to once again be recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.”

Companies included in the index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets.”

In 2020, Moody’s enhanced its programs to better serve the needs of women in the workforce. Moody’s established the TIDE Program, a high potential diversity initiative aimed at elevating women and people of color to leadership positions. The program builds on Moody’s Senior Women’s Leadership Forum, a twelve-month program launched in 2014.

Moody’s recently expanded its RE-IGNITE Program, a paid 16-week initiative designed for individuals wishing to restart their careers after a minimum two-year break. The program aims to increase diverse representation, especially women and mothers, while attracting top talent to Moody’s.

Learn more about Moody’s diversity and inclusion efforts at moodys.com/diversity.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

Wertpapier


