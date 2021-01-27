Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

"Our quarterly results reflect the meaningful progress in key areas over the past several months," said Mark Borrecco, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on credit risk management resulted in a 10.0% decrease in nonaccrual loans. We reduced our hotel (excluding casino hotels) portfolio by 20.2% through multiple sales at a 12.0% discount to loan value, and our deferrals tracked lower to 1.29% of loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. Our adoption of CECL allowed us to build an ACL to total loans ratio of 3.50% (excluding PPP loans), and we managed funding and noninterest cost savings leading to $66.3 million of pre-tax pre-provision income 2 . Our conservative and measured actions helped further strengthen our total capital position to 14.3%."

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) today reported net income of $41.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to net income of $11.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

"We have taken multiple steps to reshape our small business and treasury management functions, and I am excited that we saw progress this past quarter. While in the near term we will continue to focus on improving asset quality and de-risking the balance sheet, we are implementing initiatives to simplify processes and improve client experience."

Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

We remain focused on keeping our employees safe and our bank running effectively to serve our customers. We are managing branch access and occupancy levels in relation to cases and close contact scenarios, encouraging remote work and supporting our employees with paid time off and following CDC guidelines for those working in the office. For our customers, we are supporting PPP, having provided $727.3 million in loans to over 4,800 customers and now having processed $27.8 million of loans through the forgiveness pathway. We are prepared to provide additional PPP lending as part of the recently enacted Economic Aid to Hard Hit Small Businesses, Non-Profits, and Ventures Act.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin1

Net interest income was $109.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $2.0 million, while net interest margin was 3.63%, a 12 basis point increase from 3.51%. Adjusted net interest income2 was $106.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, and adjusted net interest margin2 was 3.52% for the quarter, an increase of 12 basis points from the prior quarter. Interest income was lower by $1.2 million as loan interest decreased slightly and securities interest decreased by $1.2 million. Loan interest reflects a decrease of $3.7 million from lower volumes and lower yields largely offset by a $3.6 million increase in net recovery of interest on nonaccrual loans. Securities interest decreased due to lower yields driven by the low interest rate environment. The decrease in interest income was offset by a $3.2 million decrease in interest expense driven by a $1.8 million decrease in deposit interest from increased noninterest bearing deposits and lower yields on interest-bearing deposits, along with a $1.4 million decrease in borrowings interest following the prepayment of FHLB borrowings in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $14.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $18.1 million from the prior quarter, driven by a $2.0 million increase in core revenue items and a $23.7 million improvement in fair value adjustments and derivative interest items, offset by a $7.6 million decrease in securities gains. The increase in core revenue was driven by slight increases in mortgage banking revenue on strong origination demand and in service charges from a continued rebound in customer transaction activity. The improvement in fair value adjustments was driven primarily by a total of $21.5 million in charges incurred in the prior quarter and realized losses on certain loans, including a swap break fee.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense was $57.4 million for the quarter, a decrease of $17.5 million from the prior quarter. A large portion of the decrease was driven by several items incurred in the prior period, including a $7.6 million FHLB prepayment expense, a $2.0 million expense related to the completion of the FDIC loss-sharing agreement, approximately $1.8 million in severance, closure and consulting costs, and a $0.9 million decrease in the unfunded commitment reserve, which is now accounted for within loan provisioning under CECL.

Other real estate owned expenses were $0.3 million, a decrease of $4.0 million from the prior quarter due to lower provisioning, and professional fees were $3.9 million, a decrease of $1.6 million from the prior quarter due to reductions in consulting costs and FDIC insurance premium.

The efficiency ratio1 was 46.2% for the quarter, compared to 72.1% for the prior quarter.

Asset Quality

The ACL was $308.8 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $158.9 million from the allowance for loan and lease losses of $149.9 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase was driven by the adoption of CECL on October 1, 2020, where we recognized a Day 1 increase in the ACL of $177.3 million, which was partially offset by the net impact from provisioning and charge-offs during the quarter.

Provision for credit losses on loans was $11.9 million for the quarter, compared to $16.9 million in the prior quarter under the incurred loss model.

Net charge-offs were $30.4 million, or 1.22% of average total loans (annualized) for the quarter, up $15.2 million and 63 basis points from the prior quarter, respectively. The increase was driven by $25.6 million of discount on the sales of certain hotel loans. Excluding those, net charge-offs for the quarter were $4.8 million, or 0.19% of average total loans (annualized).

The ratio of ACL to total loans was 3.24% as of December 31, 2020, an increase from 1.49% as of September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans the ratio was 3.50%.

Included within total loans are approximately $611.6 million of loans with long-term maturities that use derivatives to manage a fixed rate structure for the customer and for which management has elected the fair value accounting option. These loans are excluded from the ACL, but management has estimated that approximately $27.5 million of the fair value adjustment for these loans relates to credit risk, or 0.29% of total loans.

Nonaccrual loans were $292.4 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $32.6 million from $324.9 million as of September 30, 2020, driven by a number of payoffs causing agriculture loans to decline by $24.7 million and non-agriculture loans to decrease by $7.9 million. Classified loans, which include nonaccrual loans, were $716.9 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $52.6 million from $769.5 million as of September 30, 2020, driven by a number of upgraded agriculture relationships, and a number of payoffs and sales in both agriculture and non-agriculture loans, partially offset by approximately $54.0 million in new hotel downgrades. Total other repossessed property balances were $18.1 million for the quarter, a decrease of $1.9 million from the prior quarter.

A summary of total credit-related charges incurred during current, previous and comparable quarters is presented below:

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Summary of Credit-Related Charges (Unaudited) For the three months ended: Item Included within F/S Line Item(s): December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Provision for credit losses ¹ Provision for credit losses $ 11,899 $ 16,853 $ 8,103 Increase (decrease) unfunded commitment reserve ¹ Other noninterest expense ¹ — (920 ) 200 Net other repossessed property charges Net loss on repossessed property and other related expenses 345 4,350 342 Net (recovery) reversal of interest income on nonaccrual loans Interest income on loans (2,913 ) 730 2,006 Net realized credit loss on derivatives Change in fair value of FVO loans and related derivatives 210 1,243 — Loan fair value adjustment related to credit Change in fair value of FVO loans and related derivatives 1,464 23,407 2,134 Total credit-related charges $ 11,005 $ 45,663 $ 12,785 1 Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, increase in unfunded commitment reserve is included in provision for credit losses.

We continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on our loan portfolio. Industries such as hotels & resorts (excluding casino hotels), casino hotels, restaurants, oil & energy, retail malls, airlines and healthcare have experienced significant revenue loss due to COVID-19. Within our portfolio we are closely monitoring the following segments with elevated risk (excluding PPP loans): hotels & resorts (excluding casino hotels) with $822.6 million, or 8.6% of total loans, restaurants with $123.1 million, or 1.3% of total loans, arts and entertainment with $115.5 million, or 1.2% of total loans, senior care with $312.1 million, or 3.3% of total loans, and skilled nursing with $215.2 million, or 2.3% of total loans, for a total exposure of $1.59 billion, or 18.0% of total loans excluding PPP loans. Loan exposure in such other identified industries is either immaterial or has not shown general distress thus far. Loan deferrals related to COVID-19 relief have declined further to 1.29% of loans excluding PPP as of January 13, 2021 from 1.98% in the prior quarter.

Loans and Deposits

Total loans outstanding were $9.52 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.56 billion from the prior quarter. Average total loans outstanding were $9.57 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $0.45 billion from the prior quarter. The decrease in loans during the quarter was driven by sales of $208.8 million in hotel loans, a number of payoffs in nonaccrual and classified loans, an increase in paydowns across the commercial, agriculture and consumer portfolios, and processing of $27.8 million of PPP loan forgiveness.

Total deposits were $11.37 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $364.5 million from the prior quarter, driven by a $438.5 million increase in checking and savings balances offset by a $67.9 million decrease in time deposits.

Capital

Tier 1 and total capital ratios were 12.7% and 14.3%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020, compared to 11.8% and 13.3% as of September 30, 2020. The common equity tier 1 capital ratio and tier 1 leverage ratio were 12.0% and 9.7%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020, compared to 11.0% and 9.4% as of September 30, 2020. All regulatory capital ratios remain above regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized." The Company has elected the 5 year CECL transition for regulatory capital ratios, resulting in an add-back of $129.5 million to common equity tier 1 capital as of December 31, 2020.

On January 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per common share payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of close of business on February 12, 2021.

Provision for Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $11.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $12.2 million from the prior quarter, yielding an effective rate of 21.6%. The increase was due to the prior quarter reflecting the impact of lower taxable income for the fiscal year 2020.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited) At and for the three months ended: December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Operating Data: Interest income (FTE) $ 117,195 $ 118,429 $ 121,472 $ 126,757 $ 133,060 Interest expense $ 7,689 $ 10,903 $ 13,620 $ 23,260 $ 26,364 Noninterest income $ 14,148 $ (3,950 ) $ (11,683 ) $ (83 ) $ 15,733 Noninterest expense $ 57,449 $ 74,936 $ 67,049 $ 808,453 $ 56,930 Provision for credit losses ³ $ 11,899 $ 16,853 $ 21,641 $ 71,795 $ 8,103 Net income $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ (740,618 ) $ 43,274 Adjusted net income ¹ $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ 29,080 $ 43,274 Common shares outstanding 55,105,105 55,014,189 55,014,047 55,013,928 56,382,915 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 55,247,343 55,164,548 55,145,619 55,906,002 56,457,967 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ (13.25 ) $ 0.77 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted ¹ $ 0.75 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (FTE) ¹ ² 3.63 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.59 % 3.68 % Adjusted net interest margin (FTE) ¹ ² 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.47 % 3.55 % 3.65 % Return on average total assets ² 1.30 % 0.35 % 0.17 % (23.16 )% 1.34 % Return on average common equity ² 15.2 % 3.8 % 1.9 % (155.3 )% 9.0 % Return on average tangible common equity ¹ ² 15.3 % 3.9 % 2.0 % (9.3 )% 15.0 % Efficiency ratio ¹ 46.2 % 72.1 % 69.4 % 63.5 % 46.2 % Capital: Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 % 11.8 % 11.3 % 11.3 % 12.0 % Total capital ratio 14.3 % 13.3 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 13.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.7 % 9.4 % 9.3 % 9.2 % 10.4 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.0 % 11.0 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 11.3 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets ¹ 8.3 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.7 % Book value per share - GAAP $ 19.39 $ 21.14 $ 21.10 $ 20.97 $ 34.06 Tangible book value per share ¹ $ 19.28 $ 21.03 $ 20.98 $ 20.84 $ 20.77 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 292,357 $ 324,946 $ 274,475 $ 213,075 $ 156,113 Other repossessed property $ 18,086 $ 20,034 $ 19,231 $ 27,289 $ 39,490 Nonaccrual loans / total loans 3.07 % 3.22 % 2.66 % 2.20 % 1.62 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 30,357 $ 15,124 $ 9,433 $ 8,626 $ 6,096 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans ² 1.22 % 0.59 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.25 % Allowance for credit losses / total loans 3.24 % 1.49 % 1.44 % 1.40 % 0.76 % Watch-rated loans (under former risk rating system) ⁴ n/a $ 982,841 $ 477,128 $ 420,252 $ 416,259 Special mention loans ⁴ $ 453,484 n/a n/a n/a n/a Criticized loans (special mention or worse) ⁴ $ 1,170,432 n/a n/a n/a n/a Classified loans (substandard or worse) $ 716,948 $ 769,515 $ 702,795 $ 629,327 $ 640,501 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to interpreting our financial results. See the tables at the end of this document for the calculation of the measure and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. 2 Annualized for all partial-year periods. 3 Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs, on October 1, 2020, this line represented the provision for loan and lease losses under the incurred model. 4 Upon implementation of the new risk rating system on October 1, 2020, the reported Watch rating was retired and new Special Mention loans and Criticized loans ratings were introduced for monitoring and reporting purposes.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) At and for the three months ended: December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Interest income Loans $ 107,323 $ 107,522 $ 109,227 $ 113,356 $ 119,431 Investment securities 8,119 9,294 10,532 11,329 11,498 Federal funds sold and other 155 105 112 558 608 Total interest income 115,597 116,921 119,871 125,243 131,537 Interest expense Deposits 5,992 7,785 10,011 18,867 21,940 FHLB advances and other borrowings 880 2,221 2,539 3,155 3,113 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes payable 817 897 1,070 1,238 1,311 Total interest expense 7,689 10,903 13,620 23,260 26,364 Net interest income 107,908 106,018 106,251 101,983 105,173 Provision for credit losses ¹ 11,899 16,853 21,641 71,795 8,103 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 96,009 89,165 84,610 30,188 97,070 Noninterest income Service charges and other fees 9,624 9,413 7,731 9,188 11,409 Wealth management fees 3,029 2,913 2,773 3,122 2,964 Mortgage banking income, net 4,090 3,780 2,422 1,145 1,612 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities and other assets 248 7,890 — — — Derivative interest expense (3,393 ) (3,541 ) (3,040 ) (1,251 ) (890 ) Change in fair value of FVO loans and related derivatives (1,672 ) (24,648 ) (25,001 ) (10,533 ) (2,124 ) Other derivative income (loss) 898 (890 ) 2,242 (2,889 ) 1,597 Other 1,324 1,133 1,190 1,135 1,165 Total noninterest income (loss) 14,148 (3,950 ) (11,683 ) (83 ) 15,733 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 37,554 37,182 39,042 37,312 35,905 Data processing and communication 6,226 6,742 5,817 6,123 5,773 Occupancy and equipment 5,213 5,332 5,251 5,597 5,093 Professional fees 3,915 5,552 7,382 5,263 3,764 Advertising 556 823 750 958 865 Net loss on repossessed property and other related expenses 345 4,350 2,475 5,691 342 Goodwill and intangible assets impairment — — — 742,352 — Other 3,640 14,955 6,332 5,157 5,188 Total noninterest expense 57,449 74,936 67,049 808,453 56,930 Income (loss) before income taxes 52,708 10,279 5,878 (778,348 ) 55,873 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11,389 (857 ) 478 (37,730 ) 12,599 Net income (loss) $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ (740,618 ) $ 43,274 1 For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, this line includes a $(0.1) million decrease in unfunded commitment reserve. For the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, (decrease) increase in unfunded commitment reserve of $(0.9) million, $2.2 million, $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively, were recorded in other noninterest expense in the consolidated income statement.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,061,796 $ 432,887 $ 311,585 $ 347,486 $ 247,421 Investment securities 2,059,615 1,774,626 1,972,626 1,990,027 1,904,291 Total loans 9,517,876 10,076,142 10,313,999 9,693,295 9,626,224 Allowance for credit losses ¹ (308,794 ) (149,887 ) (148,158 ) (135,950 ) (72,781 ) Loans, net 9,209,082 9,926,255 10,165,841 9,557,345 9,553,443 Goodwill — — — — 740,562 Other assets 483,890 470,671 484,276 492,950 405,948 Total assets $ 12,814,383 $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328 $ 12,387,808 $ 12,851,665 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,858,455 $ 2,586,743 $ 2,592,376 $ 1,973,629 $ 2,029,872 Interest-bearing deposits 8,514,863 8,422,036 8,558,238 8,205,486 8,058,656 Total deposits 11,373,318 11,008,779 11,150,614 10,179,115 10,088,528 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 80,355 65,506 70,362 64,809 66,289 FHLB advances and other borrowings 120,000 195,000 355,000 800,000 575,000 Other liabilities 172,209 172,221 197,708 190,420 201,179 Total liabilities 11,745,882 11,441,506 11,773,684 11,234,344 10,930,996 Stockholders' equity 1,068,501 1,162,933 1,160,644 1,153,464 1,920,669 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,814,383 $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328 $ 12,387,808 $ 12,851,665 1 Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs, on October 1, 2020, this line represented the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Loan Portfolio Summary (Unaudited) As of Fiscal year-to-date: December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Change

($) Change

(%) (dollars in thousands) Construction and development $ 482,462 $ 415,440 $ 67,022 16.1 % Owner-occupied CRE 1,411,558 1,411,894 (336 ) — % Non-owner-occupied CRE 2,660,682 2,910,965 (250,283 ) (8.6 )% Multifamily residential real estate 476,159 536,642 (60,483 ) (11.3 )% Total commercial real estate 5,030,861 5,274,941 (244,080 ) (4.6 )% Agriculture 1,635,952 1,724,350 (88,398 ) (5.1 )% Commercial non-real estate 2,054,478 2,181,656 (127,178 ) (5.8 )% Residential real estate 708,086 830,102 (122,016 ) (14.7 )% Consumer and other ¹ 88,499 100,553 (12,054 ) (12.0 )% Total loans 9,517,876 10,111,602 (593,726 ) (5.9 )% Less: Unamortized discount on acquired loans and unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process ² — (35,460 ) 35,460 (100.0 )% Total loans $ 9,517,876 $ 10,076,142 $ (558,266 ) (5.5 )% 1 Other loans primarily include consumer and commercial credit cards, customer deposit account overdrafts, leases. Loans in process are included in this category beginning first quarter of fiscal year 2021. 2 Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, loan segments are presented based on amortized cost, which includes unpaid principal balance, unamortized discount on acquired loans, and unearned net deferred fees and costs, as a part of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost

¹ Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost

¹ Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost

¹ (dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-bearing bank deposits ² $ 492,105 $ 155 0.12 % $ 167,048 $ 105 0.25 % $ 32,803 $ 608 7.37 % Investment securities 1,905,771 8,119 1.69 % 1,992,448 9,294 1.86 % 1,904,350 11,498 2.40 % Non-ASC 310-30 loans, net ³ 9,567,679 108,921 4.52 % 9,977,591 107,813 4.30 % 9,554,161 119,232 4.96 % ASC 310-30 loans, net ⁴ — — — % 47,006 1,217 10.30 % 52,296 1,722 13.10 % Loans, net 9,567,679 108,921 4.52 % 10,024,597 109,030 4.33 % 9,606,457 120,954 5.01 % Total interest-earning assets 11,965,555 117,195 3.89 % 12,184,093 118,429 3.87 % 11,543,610 133,060 4.59 % Noninterest-earning assets 614,946 610,228 1,267,983 Total assets $ 12,580,501 $ 117,195 3.70 % $ 12,794,321 $ 118,429 3.68 % $ 12,811,593 $ 133,060 4.13 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,664,117 $ 2,575,732 $ 1,977,084 Interest-bearing deposits 7,278,073 $ 3,966 0.22 % 7,079,302 $ 4,534 0.25 % 6,306,861 $ 13,373 0.84 % Time deposits 1,187,148 2,026 0.68 % 1,371,589 3,251 0.94 % 1,847,954 8,567 1.84 % Total deposits 11,129,338 5,992 0.21 % 11,026,623 7,785 0.28 % 10,131,899 21,940 0.86 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 78,639 18 0.09 % 73,451 18 0.10 % 66,527 31 0.19 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 120,000 862 2.85 % 315,641 2,203 2.78 % 497,034 3,082 2.47 % Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes payable 108,846 817 2.98 % 108,812 897 3.28 % 108,663 1,311 4.80 % Total borrowings 307,485 1,697 2.19 % 497,904 3,118 2.49 % 672,224 4,424 2.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,436,823 $ 7,689 0.27 % 11,524,527 $ 10,903 0.38 % 10,804,123 $ 26,364 0.97 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 61,601 94,798 98,951 Stockholders' equity 1,082,077 1,174,996 1,908,519 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,580,501 $ 12,794,321 $ 12,811,593 Net interest spread 3.43 % 3.30 % 3.16 % Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $ 109,506 3.63 % $ 107,526 3.51 % $ 106,696 3.68 % Less: Tax equivalent adjustment 1,598 1,508 1,523 Net interest income and net interest margin - ties to Statements of Comprehensive Income $ 107,908 3.58 % $ 106,018 3.46 % $ 105,173 3.62 % 1 Annualized for all partial-year periods. 2 Interest income includes nominal and $0.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting from interest earned on derivative collateral included in other assets on the consolidated balance sheets. 3 Interest income includes $0.0 million and $0.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting from accretion of purchase accounting discount associated with acquired loans. 4 Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ASC 310-30 loans began being reported with non-ASC 310-30 loans. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs, discounts on ASC 310-30 loans related to noncredit factors accreted to interest income were immaterial.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We rely on certain non-GAAP financial measures in making financial and operational decisions about our business. We believe that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is helpful in highlighting trends in our business, financial condition and results of operations which might not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We disclose net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a taxable-equivalent basis, which may also be considered non-GAAP financial measures. We believe this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.

In particular, we evaluate our profitability and performance based on our adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, pre-tax pre-provision income ("PTPP"), tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity. Our adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share exclude the after-tax effect of items with a significant impact to net income that we do not believe to be recurring in nature, (e.g., one-time acquisition expenses as well as the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 COVID-19 impact on credit and other related charges and the impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets). Our PTPP income excludes total provision for credit losses, credit gains/losses on loans held for investment measured at fair value and goodwill impairment. Our tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity exclude the effects of amortization expense relating to intangible assets and related tax effects from the acquisition of us by National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB") and our acquisitions of other institutions. We believe these measures help highlight trends associated with our financial condition and results of operations by providing net income and return information excluding significant nonrecurring items (for adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share), measure our ability to generate capital by providing net income excluding credit losses (for PTPP income) and measure net income based on our cash payments and receipts during the applicable period (for tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity).

We also evaluate our profitability and performance based on our adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted interest income on loans and adjusted yield on loans. We adjust each of these four measures to include the current realized gain (loss) of derivatives we use to manage interest rate risk on certain of our loans, which we believe economically offsets the interest income earned on the loans. Similarly, we evaluate our operational efficiency based on our efficiency ratio, which excludes the effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangibles (a non-cash expense item) and includes the tax benefit associated with our tax-advantaged loans.

We evaluate our financial condition based on the ratio of our tangible common equity to our tangible assets and the ratio of our tangible common equity to common shares outstanding. Our calculation of this ratio excludes the effect of our goodwill and other intangible assets. We believe this measure is helpful in highlighting the common equity component of our capital and because of its focus by federal bank regulators when reviewing the health and strength of financial institutions in recent years and when considering regulatory approvals for certain actions, including capital actions. We also believe the ratio of our tangible common equity to common shares outstanding is helpful in understanding our stockholders’ relative ownership position as we undertake various actions to issue and retire common shares outstanding.

Reconciliations for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. Each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented should be considered in context with our GAAP financial results included in this release.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) At and for the three months ended: December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share: Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ (740,618 ) $ 43,274 Add: COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets, net of tax — — — 713,013 — Add: COVID-19 impact on credit and other related charges, net of tax — — — 56,685 — Adjusted net income $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ 29,080 $ 43,274 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 55,247,343 55,164,548 55,145,619 55,906,002 56,457,967 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ (13.25 ) $ 0.77 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 Pre-tax pre-provision income ("PTPP"): Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP $ 52,708 $ 10,279 $ 5,878 $ (778,348 ) $ 55,873 Add: Provision for credit losses - GAAP 11,899 16,853 21,641 71,795 8,103 Add: Change in fair value of FVO loans and related derivatives - GAAP 1,672 24,648 25,001 10,533 2,124 Add: Goodwill impairment - GAAP — — — 742,352 — Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 66,279 $ 51,780 $ 52,520 $ 46,332 $ 66,100 Tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity: Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ (740,618 ) $ 43,274 Add: Amortization of intangible assets and COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets, net of tax 261 261 261 713,440 377 Tangible net income (loss) $ 41,580 $ 11,397 $ 5,661 $ (27,178 ) $ 43,651 Average common equity $ 1,082,077 $ 1,174,996 $ 1,163,724 $ 1,918,035 $ 1,908,519 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 6,004 6,265 6,527 741,257 748,146 Average tangible common equity $ 1,076,073 $ 1,168,731 $ 1,157,197 $ 1,176,778 $ 1,160,373 Return on average common equity * 15.2 % 3.8 % 1.9 % (155.3 )% 9.0 % Return on average tangible common equity ** 15.3 % 3.9 % 2.0 % (9.3 )% 15.0 % * Calculated as net income - GAAP divided by average common equity. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as tangible net income divided by average tangible common equity. Annualized for partial-year periods. Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (fully-tax equivalent basis): Net interest income - GAAP $ 107,908 $ 106,018 $ 106,251 $ 101,983 $ 105,173 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 1,598 1,508 1,601 1,514 1,523 Net interest income (FTE) 109,506 107,526 107,852 103,497 106,696 Add: Current realized derivative gain (loss) (3,393 ) (3,541 ) (3,040 ) (1,250 ) (890 ) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) $ 106,113 $ 103,985 $ 104,812 $ 102,247 $ 105,806 Average interest-earning assets $ 11,965,555 $ 12,184,093 $ 12,156,505 $ 11,590,453 $ 11,543,610 Net interest margin (FTE) * 3.63 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.59 % 3.68 % Adjusted net interest margin (FTE) ** 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.47 % 3.55 % 3.65 % * Calculated as net interest income (FTE) divided by average interest earning assets. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as adjusted net interest income (FTE) divided by average interest earning assets. Annualized for partial-year periods. Adjusted interest income and adjusted yield (fully-tax equivalent basis), on non-ASC 310-30 loans: Interest income - GAAP $ 107,323 $ 106,305 $ 107,725 $ 111,970 $ 117,709 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 1,598 1,508 1,601 1,514 1,523 Interest income (FTE) 108,921 107,813 109,326 113,484 119,232 Add: Current realized derivative gain (loss) (3,393 ) (3,541 ) (3,040 ) (1,250 ) (890 ) Adjusted interest income (FTE) $ 105,528 $ 104,272 $ 106,286 $ 112,234 $ 118,342 Average non-ASC310-30 loans $ 9,567,679 $ 9,977,591 $ 9,974,802 $ 9,496,153 $ 9,554,161 Yield (FTE) * 4.52 % 4.30 % 4.41 % 4.81 % 4.96 % Adjusted yield (FTE) ** 4.38 % 4.16 % 4.29 % 4.75 % 4.93 % * Calculated as interest income (FTE) divided by average loans. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as adjusted interest income (FTE) divided by average loans. Annualized for partial-year periods. Efficiency ratio: Total revenue - GAAP $ 122,056 $ 102,068 $ 94,568 $ 101,900 $ 120,906 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 1,598 1,508 1,601 1,514 1,523 Total revenue (FTE) $ 123,654 $ 103,576 $ 96,169 $ 103,414 $ 122,429 Noninterest expense $ 57,449 $ 74,936 $ 67,049 $ 808,453 $ 56,930 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets 261 261 278 742,779 427 Tangible noninterest expense $ 57,188 $ 74,675 $ 66,771 $ 65,674 $ 56,503 Efficiency ratio * 46.2 % 72.1 % 69.4 % 63.5 % 46.2 % * Calculated as the ratio of tangible noninterest expense to total revenue (FTE). Tangible common equity and tangible common equity to tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,068,501 $ 1,162,933 $ 1,160,644 $ 1,153,464 $ 1,920,669 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,904 6,164 6,425 6,703 749,481 Tangible common equity $ 1,062,597 $ 1,156,769 $ 1,154,219 $ 1,146,761 $ 1,171,188 Total assets $ 12,814,383 $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328 $ 12,387,808 $ 12,851,665 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,904 6,164 6,425 6,703 749,481 Tangible assets $ 12,808,479 $ 12,598,275 $ 12,927,903 $ 12,381,105 $ 12,102,184 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.3 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.7 % Tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,068,501 $ 1,162,933 $ 1,160,644 $ 1,153,464 $ 1,920,669 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,904 6,164 6,425 6,703 749,481 Tangible common equity $ 1,062,597 $ 1,156,769 $ 1,154,219 $ 1,146,761 $ 1,171,188 Common shares outstanding 55,105,105 55,014,189 55,014,047 55,013,928 56,382,915 Book value per share - GAAP $ 19.39 $ 21.14 $ 21.10 $ 20.97 $ 34.06 Tangible book value per share $ 19.28 $ 21.03 $ 20.98 $ 20.84 $ 20.77

