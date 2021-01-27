 

Qumu Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 3,225,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.75 per share. In addition, Qumu granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase at the public offering price up to 483,750 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The gross proceeds to Qumu from this offering are expected to be approximately $21.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Qumu, but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233470) that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 5, 2019. A registration statement on Form S-3 also relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the SEC on January 25, 2021 pursuant to Rule 462(b) and is effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC on January 25, 2021. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at 612-334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements regarding, but not limited to, the expected closing date of the offering and the expected uses of the proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue” or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those indicated due to a number of factors affecting Qumu’s operations, markets, products and services. Qumu identifies the principal risks and uncertainties that impact its performance in its public reports filed with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition” sections of Qumu’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by Qumu’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Qumu assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Qumu Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qumu Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 3,225,000 shares of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Qumu Announces Launch of Public Offering of $20 Million of Common Stock
25.01.21
Qumu Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
21.01.21
Qumu Named a Leader in 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video for the Sixth Time
19.01.21
Qumu Secures $10 Million Revolving Credit Facility, Providing Additional Financial Flexibility to Execute SaaS Growth Strategy
14.01.21
Qumu Leverages “Work from Wherever, Forever” Policy to Attract Key Management Talent