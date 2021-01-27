 

AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, to be Developed with VIR-7831 for the Treatment of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 13:22  |  54   |   |   

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555), a human antibody discovered by AbCellera and developed with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), will be evaluated together with VIR-7831, an antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline, as a potential COVID-19 therapy in low-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. Bamlanivimab is currently a component in all Lilly’s antibody-based COVID-19 therapies, which include bamlanivimab alone, and bamlanivimab and etesevimab together. Lilly will expand the ongoing BLAZE-4 trials to evaluate bamlanivimab together with VIR-7831. Details about Lilly’s trial are available here.

Bamlanivimab is a human antibody that reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 by up to 80% in people exposed to the virus, prevents COVID-19 related deaths, and reduces hospitalizations by 70%-80% in patients recently diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. Bamlanivimab, which was discovered by AbCellera in March 2020 and reached human clinical trials 90 days later, was granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2020.

“To date, more than 100,000 patients have received bamlanivimab, and the data from clinical trials show its use saves lives and prevents hospitalizations,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. “Bamlanivimab alone remains an important antibody therapy, and we are pleased it will be evaluated with VIR-7831 to potentially expand the impact of antibody therapies on viral variants.”

To date, bamlanivimab 700 mg has been authorized in the United States, Canada, Germany, Israel, Hungary, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudia Arabia, and Panama to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

About AbCellera’s Response to COVID-19

Bamlanivimab was developed from an antibody that was discovered from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient using AbCellera’s pandemic response platform, in partnership with the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Within one week of receiving the sample, AbCellera screened over five million antibody-producing cells to identify and isolate approximately 500 unique antibodies that bind to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The binding antibodies were then tested by AbCellera, the VRC, and Lilly to find those most effective in neutralizing the virus. Bamlanivimab was selected as the lead candidate from this group of antibodies and was the first therapeutic candidate specifically developed against SARS-CoV-2 to enter human clinical trials in North America. Bamlanivimab was the first monoclonal antibody to receive EUA from the U.S. FDA and is currently being assessed in several clinical trials alone and together with other antibodies.

Seite 1 von 3


AbCellera Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AbCellera - ein neuer Star am Biotec Himmel ??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, to be Developed with VIR-7831 for the Treatment of COVID-19 AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555), a human antibody discovered by AbCellera and developed with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), will be evaluated together with VIR-7831, an antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Reduced Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Death by 70%
21.01.21
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody Prevented COVID-19 in Nursing Homes and Reduced Risks by up to 80% for Residents
19.01.21
AbCellera Granted U.S. Patent Covering its Trianni Mouse Technology

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
12
AbCellera - ein neuer Star am Biotec Himmel ??