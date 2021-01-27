CareRx Announces $10.0 Million Bought Deal Financing and $5 Million Concurrent Private Placement

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareRx Corporation (“ CareRx ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: CRRX), Canada’s leading provider of specialty pharmacy services to seniors, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, together with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “ Underwriters ”), have agreed to purchase on a “bought deal” basis 2,353,000 common shares of the Company (the “ Shares ”) at a price of $4.25 per Share (the “ Issue Price ) for aggregate gross proceeds to CareRx of $10,000,250 (the “ Offering ”).

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time not later than 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Shares at the Issue Price for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any (the “Over-Allotment Option”). If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $11,500,000.

The Shares will be offered by way of (i) a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to CareRx’s short form base shelf prospectus dated September 17, 2020, which Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada; (ii) in the United States by way of private placement pursuant to the exemption from registration provided for under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended; and (iii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters on a private placement or equivalent basis.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, the Company expects to complete a non-brokered private placement of 1,176,470 common shares, at the Issue Price, for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000, to Yorkville Asset Management Inc. for and on behalf of certain managed funds and Dr. Jack Shevel, each of whom are existing major shareholders of the Company.

The net proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement are expected to be used to satisfy the $4 million cash component of the purchase price payable at closing in connection with the Company’s proposed acquisition of SmartMeds Pharmacy Inc., and for working capital and general corporate purposes.