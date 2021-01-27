 

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. And Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. To Merge

Stock Yards to Expand Its Footprint Into Central Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and PARIS, Ky., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (“Stock Yards” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYBT), the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, and Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB), the parent company of Kentucky Bank, jointly announced on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 the signing of a definitive agreement for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. to acquire Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. The combined stock and cash transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, subject to approval of Kentucky Bancshares shareholders and completion of customary regulatory approval and closing conditions.

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4 p.m. (EST) to discuss the proposed merger. Please see the Conference Call/Investor Presentation section for complete details.

Kentucky Bancshares, headquartered in Paris, Kentucky, is the holding company for Kentucky Bank, which operates 19 branches in 11 communities throughout central Kentucky serving the Lexington, Kentucky metropolitan statistical area and each of its contiguous counties. As of December 31, 2020, Kentucky Bancshares reported approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $767 million in loans, $979 million in deposits and $114 million in tangible common equity. Kentucky Bancshares also maintains a Wealth Management and Trust Department with total assets under management of $258 million at December 31, 2020. The combined franchise will serve customers through 63 branches with total assets of approximately $5.9 billion, $4.3 billion in gross loans, $5.0 billion in deposits and over $4.1 billion in trust assets under management.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kentucky Bancshares’ shareholders will have the right to receive 0.64 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp’s common stock and $4.75 in cash for each share of common stock of Kentucky Bancshares with total consideration to consist of approximately 85% stock and 15% cash. Based upon the closing price of Stock Yards Bancorp common stock of $42.24 on January 25, 2021, the implied per share purchase price is $31.78, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $190 million. First full year earnings (2022) per share accretion is estimated at approximately 12.5% and the tangible book value per share dilution is expected to be earned back in approximately 2.5 years under the crossover method including Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) “Day 2” accounting treatment.

