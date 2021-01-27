 

Ascendant Resources Initiates Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Program in the Copper-Rich South Zone at Lagoa Salgada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 13:30  |  50   |   |   

  • Following highly successful Phase I program, drilling is expected to continue to significantly expand resources in the south zone

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the start of its Phase 2 drilling program in the South Zone at the Lagoa Salgada project located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Phase 2 program consists of 1,400m of drilling and downhole IP surveys and follows the very successful recently completed Phase 1 program. The continued objective of the program is to significantly increase and upgrade resources at the copper-rich South Zone, building upon the strong drill results highlighted in the Company’s press release on January 13, 2021. The increased resources are expected to build upon Phase 1 drilling and the existing 2.47Mt of Measured and Indicated resource and 6.09Mt of Inferred resource delineated in the South Zone as highlighted in the Company’s NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, dated November 5, 2019.

The South Zone remains open along strike and at depth according to geological data collected during the Company’s previous exploration activities. Indications are that the mineralization is expanding southward where the Company’s next drill targets in this program are planned. Figure 1 highlights the completed and planned drill holes. The 1,400m of drilling in Phase 2 aims to better define this high-grade copper-rich zone on the Lagoa Salgada South Zone Resource, and in particular the LS_ST_23 drill hole defined by 5 main corridors of high-grade, strong stockwork mineralization.

Chris Buncic, President & CEO of Ascendant stated, “We are excited to continue our exploration activities in the South Zone where we hope to significantly grow copper and copper equivalent tonnage and grade. The results of Phase 1 drilling in the South Zone suggests that we are approaching a more intense system of stockwork and massive sulfide mineralization, which was also predicted by our geophysics program. The Phase 2 program should advance us a long way along the path of growing this copper rich resource.”

Figure 1: South Zone planned exploration program
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46c71d72-1384-4313 ...

Technical Disclosure/Qualified Person

All technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Robert A. Campbell, M.Sc, P.Geo, an officer and director of the Company. Mr. Campbell is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Seite 1 von 4


Ascendant Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascendant Resources Initiates Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Program in the Copper-Rich South Zone at Lagoa Salgada Following highly successful Phase I program, drilling is expected to continue to significantly expand resources in the south zone TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Ascendant Resources Intersects High-Grade Sulfides and Strong Stockwork Mineralization Across Wide Intercepts in the South Zone at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project