Mydecine Innovations Group Files Application to list to the NASDAQ
DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to
the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has submitted a formal application to list its common shares (“Shares”) on the
NASDAQ Stock Exchange (“NASDAQ”). NASDAQ is the second largest exchange by market capitalization worldwide and is home to many of the world’s best technology companies.
In connection with its application to list on NASDAQ, Mydecine expects to, in due course, file a Form 20-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Acceptance for listing the Company’s shares is subject to approval based on several factors including satisfaction of minimum listing requirements for the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing requirements; however, there is no assurance that its application will be approved. During the NASDAQ review process, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade in Canada on the CSE under its current symbol, MYCO and on the OTC under the symbol, MYCOF.
“We believe the Company is entering an accelerated growth phase and the timing could not be better for listing our Shares to NASDAQ,” said Josh Bartch, CEO & Chair of Mydecine. “This listing is intended to open the investment opportunity to a larger and more diverse pool of investors and help create greater shareholder value. A listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market is a natural progression for the Company and our shareholders.”
The Company has engaged Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP (EGS) as its US legal counsel to oversee the process of the NASDAQ listing.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare