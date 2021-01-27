Mydecine Innovations Group Files Application to list to the NASDAQ

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has submitted a formal application to list its common shares (“Shares”) on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange (“NASDAQ”). NASDAQ is the second largest exchange by market capitalization worldwide and is home to many of the world’s best technology companies.



In connection with its application to list on NASDAQ, Mydecine expects to, in due course, file a Form 20-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Acceptance for listing the Company’s shares is subject to approval based on several factors including satisfaction of minimum listing requirements for the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing requirements; however, there is no assurance that its application will be approved. During the NASDAQ review process, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade in Canada on the CSE under its current symbol, MYCO and on the OTC under the symbol, MYCOF.