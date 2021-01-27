Park Institute of America Announces Partnerships With Aramark and Wild Tribute

As part of its mission to celebrate and preserve America’s most beautiful natural landscapes, the Park Institute of America, a not-for-profit organization that seeks to maintain the integrity and vibrancy of America's National Parks and ensure that the country's valuable cultural and environmental resources endure, today announced partnerships with Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) and Wild Tribute, an apparel company founded to honor the national parks and public lands and to support America’s “Wild and Historic Places.”

As the concessioner and hospitality partner for America’s most premier national and state parks and other leading leisure and cultural attractions, this announcement exemplifies Aramark’s robust environmental stewardship.

“This partnership with Aramark will further enhance our ongoing efforts to ensure the country’s valuable cultural and environmental resources endure,” said Maureen Finnerty, Board Chair, the Park Institute of America. “Together with Aramark, we look forward to expanding these efforts and developing new ways to achieve our mission.”

“Our parks are National treasures and these partnerships and collective efforts will help promote public awareness about their importance and serve as a reminder of America’s natural beauty,” said Bruce W. Fears, President & CEO of Aramark’s Leisure Division and Board Member of the Park Institute of America. “We’ve always had a deep respect for the environment, and these programs will further advance our commitment to preserving, protecting and renewing the great outdoors.”

Collectively, these organizations will support the parks through Wild Tribute’s “4 the Parks” initiative, which pays homage to adventures and nature and supports programs such as restoring trails and planting 50 million trees for the National Forest Foundation.

Wild Tribute’s custom designed “4 the Parks” brand t-shirt design will be sold online or in Aramark-managed retail outlets at national and state parks, with 4% of the proceeds donated to the efforts of the Park Institute of America.

Aramark partners with the country’s top travel destinations and vacation spots to deliver innovative hospitality, recreational and interpretive programs, including Crater Lake National Park, Denali National Park & Preserve, Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, Mesa Verde National Park, Olympic National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Olympic National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin National Forest, Yosemite National Park, and Colonial Williamsburg.