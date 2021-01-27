TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated January 22, 2021, announcing its agreement to acquire all the assets of Hydrogen Technologies Inc. (“HTI”), Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: JCO; FRA: JLM; OTC PINK: JROOF) is pleased to introduce a re-branded website and Corporate Presentation outlining HTI’s patented and novel high-temperature cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber boiler that enables zero emissions hydrogen to generate heat, hot-water, high-temperature steam, and Combined Heat & Power (“CHP”) through a closed-loop process.

HTI’s new website and Corporate Presentation can be found at: www.hydrogentechnologiesinc.com.