Jericho Oil Hydrogen Technologies Inc. Launches New Website and Marketing Materials
TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated January 22, 2021, announcing its agreement to acquire all the assets of Hydrogen Technologies Inc. (“HTI”), Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: JCO; FRA: JLM; OTC PINK: JROOF) is pleased to introduce a re-branded website and Corporate Presentation outlining HTI’s patented and novel high-temperature cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber boiler that enables zero emissions hydrogen to generate heat, hot-water, high-temperature steam, and Combined Heat & Power (“CHP”) through a closed-loop process.
HTI’s new website and Corporate Presentation can be found at: www.hydrogentechnologiesinc.com.
Janet Reiser, President of HTI, states, “We are excited to work with the Jericho Team to bring our best-in-class Hydrogen Technology to the world. Hydrogen, as a zero-emission fuel and feedstock,
is witnessing an increasing demand from Governments, NGOs, Investors amid societal pressure for more sustainable energy systems and fuels. With traditional boilers being one of the world’s most
significant source of carbon emissions, we believe the timing of this transaction is the first step in commercializing HTI’s zero-emission technology among carbon-intensive industries
worldwide.”
As Previously Released by Jericho on January 22, 2021:
As a part of the transaction, Jericho is adding the highly dedicated and robust technical team from HTI including its founder, Ed Stockton and President, Janet Reiser. Adding Ed’s technical capabilities and expertise related to the hydrogen market will allow for a seamless transition in building up the DCC boiler’s commercial success within our low-carbon energy portfolio. Prior to founding HTI in 2005, Ed spent most of his career with Florida Power & Light (now NextEra Energy) focused on low-carbon technologies with direct power plant experience, including equipment startup, maintenance, due diligence, government relations and regulation promulgation. Janet, with over 35 years of experience in energy management and engineering, most recently running the governmental Alaska Energy Authority, will continue to lead HTI’s day-to-day operations and sales efforts.
