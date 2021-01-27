Red White & Bloom and High Times Respond to Demand with Second Release of Branded Cannabis Products in Michigan under Exclusive License

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or “Red White & Bloom” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the second release of the High Times exclusive line of cannabis products to the Michigan market are shipping now and will be available for purchase tomorrow, January 28 th 2021 through licensed operators in the state.

After quickly selling out within hours of the initial launch, and significant demand from both consumers and Provisioning Centers (dispensaries), this next limited release will be carried by twice as many handpicked dispensaries and in three new unique strains; Mind Blown, Night Moves & Ratso’s Delight.

“I couldn’t be more excited about our latest High Times launch. The fact these products are in such insatiable demand is a testament to the brand and the quality of the products being released to the Michigan market,” stated RWB Chairman & CEO Brad Rogers. “There is much more coming over the course of the next few weeks and this is a very exciting time for all who recognize and respect the fight and fortitude of High Times as the only brand and the true “OG” of the cannabis industry.”

“We have a storied history in Michigan through our hosting of over 13 Cannabis Cup events that have been attended by nearly 300,000 thousand people from across the region,” stated Hightimes Holding Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Horvath, adding “we expect this next release to see even greater demand and have expanded access to additional locations to help provide additional geographic coverage in the state for our many loyal followers.”

Once fully launched, the collection of products will feature over 30 High Times SKUs. In addition to the 6 strains of packaged flower already released, the line will bring prerolls, vapes and edibles in a number of varieties. The full line of products will be in market Q1 2021. The Company has exclusive licencing rights to brand dispensaries as well as manufacture and sell cannabis products for the most well-known brand in the industry throughout Michigan.