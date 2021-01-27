Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Company Stock

CEO continues to increase his ownership position.



his ownership position. O pen market buys of $125,000.

of $125,000. Converts warrants for another $157,000.

Purchased stock six times in the past 12 months.

in the past 12 months. He purchased 1,279,885 common shares in the past 12 months.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual event and video experience technologies (VXT) for 3D advertising, eCommerce, education, and conferences today announced that CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased a total of 250,000 shares including open market purchases and the exercising of warrants.

Nextech CEO, Evan Gappelberg, purchased the shares by exercising 225,000 warrants and buying 25,000 shares in the open market at $5.08/share CDN ($4/share USD). This purchase brings his total trailing 12-month cash investment in the company to $1,258,421.