 

Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Company Stock

  • CEO continues to increase his ownership position.
  • Open market buys of $125,000.
  • Converts warrants for another $157,000.
  • Purchased stock six times in the past 12 months.
  • He purchased 1,279,885 common shares in the past 12 months.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual event and video experience technologies (VXT) for 3D advertising, eCommerce, education, and conferences today announced that CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased a total of 250,000 shares including open market purchases and the exercising of warrants.

Nextech CEO, Evan Gappelberg, purchased the shares by exercising 225,000 warrants and buying 25,000 shares in the open market at $5.08/share CDN ($4/share USD). This purchase brings his total trailing 12-month cash investment in the company to $1,258,421.

Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg comments, “When I look at our diversified business, I see a huge opportunity in the multiple markets that we operate in. The TAM or total available market just for the virtual events industry is $90 billion on its way to $400 billion, according to Grandview. We are just scratching the surface of this industry leaving many years of forward growth still on the table." He continues, “When I think of our AR business, eCommerce business or our 3D ad network, I again see many years of forward growth ahead of us which is why I am investing so heavily in NEXCF. I strongly feel that we are undervalued compared to the huge multi-billion-dollar market opportunity and compared to other technology companies which is why I will continue to buy shares in my company.”

Nextech’s platforms have serviced many Fortune 500 businesses such as Amazon Viacom, Johnson and Johnson, Bell Canada, UNESCO, Dell Technologies, Luxottica, Vulcan Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, TEDx, Grundfos, Arch Insurance. Security is a core feature of the company which reported a breakthrough in security with the help of Fastly, an edge computing company. Bringing token authentication to the edge greatly enhances security and performance, which is essential for winning more contracts from Fortune 500 companies.

