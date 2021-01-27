 

IBI Group Named Lead Architect on TTC’s Line 1 Subway Enhancement Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

Program will support increased ridership and improved customer experience into 2031

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group (TSX:IBG), has been named lead architect on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Line 1 Subway Enhancement Program. In partnership with prime consultant WSP, IBI Group will manage the review and development of facility station modification requirements for the 11-year program, set to deliver capacity upgrades to manage increased ridership in the near and long term. The project builds on the firm’s recent transportation infrastructure contract wins, including its design role as part of the Acciona-Ghella joint venture on Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Expansion.

"We are proud to work together with WSP and the TTC to support its goal of improved customer experience, safety and satisfaction,” said IBI Group Director and Senior Practice Lead, Architecture, Lisa D’Abbondanza. “The TTC’s Enhancement Program also supports the continued growth of the City of Toronto, making the benefits of a healthy public transit system more accessible to city residents and visitors.”

As Lead Architect, IBI Group will review passenger and design capacities and provide design solutions that consider demand requirements 30 years beyond the target construction completion date, using growth forecasts provided by the TTC and the City of Toronto. Wayfinding, signage, and accessibility will be central considerations throughout the design process. Work on the project commenced in December 2020, and has an expected completion in 2031.

Toronto’s Line 1 (Yonge-University) is the busiest rapid transit line in Canada, serving more than 850,000 customers per day pre-COVID-19. Southbound trains departing from Bloor-Yonge Station carry between 28,000 to 30,000 passengers during the morning rush hour, at times exceeding Line 1's scheduled capacity. Recent demand forecasts for Line 1, completed pre-COVID-19, indicate that morning rush hour heading southbound from Bloor-Yonge Station will soon exceed 36,000 passengers as a result of the completion of the Line 1 Yonge Subway Extension, and population and employment increases in the Toronto region.

With a breadth of experience in transportation engineering and planning, transit architecture, intelligent transportation systems, and smart cities, IBI Group has helped to define how people move through cities for over 40 years. This project adds to IBI Group’s global expertise designing transit infrastructure, including: Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown LRT and Hurontario LRT, York Region’s vivaNext BRT, the Edmonton Valley Line LRT, Ottawa Confederation Line, and the Tel Aviv Light Rail Red Line.

For more information and/or to connect with an IBI Group professional, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 647-330-4706.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

Media Contact:
Julia Harper, IBI Group
julia.harper@ibigroup.com
1-647-330-4706


IBI Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IBI Group Named Lead Architect on TTC’s Line 1 Subway Enhancement Program Program will support increased ridership and improved customer experience into 2031TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global design and technology firm, IBI Group (TSX:IBG), has been named lead architect on the Toronto Transit Commission’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
IBI Group Announces Appointment of Michael Nobrega as Chair of the Board of Directors