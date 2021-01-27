Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - According to Brand Finance, year-on-year

brand value for Infosys grew from $7.1bn to $8.4bn, and an upward jump of 72

Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it has been

recognized as the fastest growing among the top ten IT services brands of 2020,

by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its 2021 Global

500 report. The brand valuation summarizes three years of significant brand

growth for Infosys, marked by over 29% increase in its brand value over three

years, bringing it to $8.4bn in 2020, and positioning it among the Top 5 brands

"The execution of our 'Navigate your Next' strategy, over the last three years,has strengthened the brand, positioning Infosys as the industry's leadingdigital services provider," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys. "Continued strategic investments in building differentiating digitalcapabilities along with increased sales and marketing effectiveness haveamplified our ability to grow in client relevance and deepen partnerships withglobal businesses."Infosys is exemplary in the way the company is investing in building its brandstrength, evidenced by its brand value that is growing faster than its peers andmoving it higher in ranking among the top five global IT Services brand," saidDavid Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance . "This growth has been consistent over the pastthree years driven by clearly deepening client relationships, and a drive tocreate holistic value for all stakeholders - including employees and thecommunities in which Infosys operates."This recognition from Brand Finance stands testimony to the evolution ofInfosys, over the last three years, into a leading digital services brand. Onthe one hand, the company has digitally transformed its own infrastructure forlearning, employee engagement, collaboration, and to empower developers to buildrapidly. On the other hand, Infosys launched new client-relevant digital brandslike Infosys Cobalt - the cloud services, platforms and solutions portfolio.Continuous investments in building new digital capabilities and branddifferentiation, by leveraging the power of AI, analytics and cloud, has helpedInfosys strengthen both business and brand equity. Brand Finance'sacknowledgement comes on the back of several prestigious marketing awards forInfosys including recognition as a 2020 'Top Employer' in Australia, Singapore,France, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Infosys