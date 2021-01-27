 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2021 / 13:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian C.
Last name(s): Schulte

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.40 EUR 1825.20 EUR
5.40 EUR 9720.00 EUR
5.42 EUR 2168.00 EUR
5.42 EUR 650.40 EUR
5.42 EUR 552.84 EUR
5.42 EUR 5420.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.4086 EUR 20336.4400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64372  27.01.2021 



