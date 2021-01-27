 

People Corporation Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PEO) today announced financial results for the quarter ended November 30, 2020.

Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “People Corporation continued to perform very well, both operationally and financially, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 despite the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. The steady execution of our strategy generated revenue growth of 22.4%, including organic revenue growth of 7.0%, and growth in Adjusted EBITDA of 23.1%, compared to the same period last year. I would like to thank every member of our team for their continued efforts to ensure People Corporation’s clients have access to a consistent, best-in-class product and service offering, across our national network.”

Announced the sale of the Company

On December 13, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) pursuant to which investment funds managed by the Merchant Banking business of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (collectively, “Goldman Sachs”) have agreed to indirectly acquire, through an entity controlled by Goldman Sachs (the “Purchaser”), all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the “common shares”). Under the terms of the Arrangement (as defined below), holders of common shares will receive $15.22 in cash per common share, other than certain senior management shareholders and their affiliates and associates (the "Rollover Shareholders”) who will receive, in respect of certain of their common shares, consideration consisting of cash and shares of the direct parent of the Purchaser (the “Transaction”).

The Transaction will be effected by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Transaction will constitute a “business combination” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”) and therefore requires approval by (i) at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the Company’s shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the special meeting of Company shareholders called to consider the Arrangement (the “Meeting”) and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by the Company’s shareholders at the Meeting, excluding those votes cast by the Rollover Shareholders. The Meeting is expected to take place on February 11, 2021. In addition to shareholder approval, closing of the Transaction is subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and to the other conditions set forth in the Arrangement Agreement.

