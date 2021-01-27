Odyssey Marine Exploration’s First Memorial in NAFTA Case Published

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX), a deep-ocean exploration pioneer engaged in the discovery, development and extraction of deep-ocean minerals, has been notified that the First Memorial filed by Odyssey in September 2020 in its pending North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) case against Mexico has now been published by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and is available on its website at icsidfiles.worldbank.org/icsid/ICSIDBLOBS/OnlineAwards/C8573/DS15772_En.pdf . The Memorial is also available on Odyssey’s website at www.odysseymarine.com/nafta .

The $2.3 billion claim against Mexico under NAFTA relates to the unlawful denial of the environmental permit for subsidiary Exploraciones Oceanicas’ (ExO’s) offshore phosphate project. The First Memorial filing is supported by documentary evidence and 20 expert reports and witness statements. In summary, this evidence includes: