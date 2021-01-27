 

Vaxil Provides Update on USAMRIID, Oral Experiment and Other General Business Matters

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, is pleased to provide this next update on the progress in respect to our cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (“USAMRIID”).

The mice received the three scheduled vaccinations by December 31, 2020 and responded normally to the injections administered. As part of our protocol, we tested the preliminary immune response to the vaccine candidate and can now report that the mice have developed an immune response, as expected, and consistent with previous in vivo (animal) results.

Further monitoring will be done over the next weeks while the animals’ immune response continues. The Company expects that the mice will be “challenged” with (exposed to) the COVID-19 virus at the end of the month followed by careful monitoring and testing. The Company expects to provide further updates in the first half of February 2021.

The study is proceeding as planned. Mice were successfully vaccinated, and we have detected an antigen-specific T cell response in several of the animals receiving the vaccine candidate. We are pleased with the progress of this study and look forward to updating our shareholders and the scientific community with the results once we complete the experiment,” said David Goren, Vaxil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, Vaxil has completed the exploratory oral experiment that was announced last month. In this very preliminary experiment, Vaxil was able to establish that it is possible to observe an immune response in some animals after oral delivery of the vaccine candidate. This supports proceeding with next steps to validate this response. It should be noted that this is a very preliminary result. Further updates will be provided when available.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has completed developing or will be successful in developing a COVID-19 (or SARS-CoV-2) vaccine at this time.

Warrants

The Company also announces that since December 31, 2020 (the last update provided by the Company regarding the number of January 2018 Warrants that were exercised), we have received aggregate proceeds of $1,992,000 from the exercise of 19,920,000 previously issued January 2018 Warrants, having an exercise price of $0.10 per warrant. The are no remaining January 2018 Warrants.

