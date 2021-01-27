Regency Centers Issues TCFD Climate Change Risk Report and is Recognized for Corporate Responsibility Leadership

Regency’s climate change risk analysis is aligned to the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The Company intends to update its analysis as circumstances and new information warrant, and we expect that reporting using the TCFD framework will be part of Regency’s ongoing Corporate Responsibility program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) announced the release of its first standalone Climate Change Risk Report. The report illustrates Regency’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility and transparency. A copy of the full report can be found on Regency’s Corporate Responsibility site , at Regencycenters.com.

“Our commitment to corporate responsibility continues to deepen,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to present this report on our recent climate change scenario risk and opportunity analysis, conducted in accordance with the TCFD framework, which will help guide our strategic planning. We strive to be a leader in our industry with our environmental, social and governance practices and welcome the recognition of our corporate responsibility efforts, which include the completion of this project and publication of the report.”

This report and Regency’s other corporate responsibility accomplishments have been recognized throughout 2020, including:

Achievement of a GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Green Star for the sixth consecutive year and an “A” for public disclosure ranking 3 rd among the comparison group

among the comparison group Certification as a Green Lease Leader

Inclusion for a second year on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies List

Attainment of the highest score of “1” in the Social and Governance ISS Quality Score categories

Inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Award of an “A” ESG Rating by MSCI

Achievement of the Healthiest Companies Award from a leading worksite council for the 12th consecutive year with recognition at the Platinum level for the 6th consecutive year

Named to the Management Top 250 by the Wall Street Journal

An invitation to join the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion initiative after Lisa Palmer signed the Pledge to act on supporting more inclusive workplaces.



A full list of ratings and recognitions can be found on Regency’s Corporate Responsibility site.

