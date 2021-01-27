TCSA's Solution Won Wide Recognition at Central Banking Data Management Webinar

Over 100 financial experts and high-ranking central bank officials attended the webinar and raised constructive questions to the panelists. Together with experts from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Canada, TCSA shared unique insights on data management and unveiled an innovative solution – the National Data Brain, which won recognition not only from central bankers but also their financial counterparts.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms Cloud Technology (TCSA), an international consultancy specialized in serving governments and central banks in the digitalization of national economic governance, participated as a key panelist in the global webinar on improving central bank data management hosted by Central Banking, the authoritative journal in the central banking world, on January 21 st , 2021.

During the webinar, Mr. Howard Chang, the VP of Global Affairs at TCSA, investigated the problems standing in the way of international economic development, including the diminishing efficacy of monetary policies worldwide as well as the lack of hard value anchor in among major currencies. Especially since the profound aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis and the current Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Howard Chang indicated that central banks ought to step up and play an essential role in the new era of data-driven policymaking.

According to Mr. Chang, the National Data Brain organizes data into a standardized package, which helps synchronize, aggregate and process massive amounts of data nationwide. Furthermore, the National Data Brain is built upon the existing central bank systems, enabling the real-time collection of the most ubiquitous source of information - monetary transaction data.

Mr. Per Nymand Anderson from ECB and experts from other financial authorities spoke highly of the concepts behind TCSA's National Data Brain, especially regarding national-scale data collection and standardization, as well as the importance of data integration in dealing with existing data silos. Various central bank representatives attending the webinar also raised diverse questions towards TCSA's solution, asked for detailed information, and proposed their intention for further discussion and collaboration after the meeting.

As the leading information source of the banking industry, Central Banking has a great reputation among global central banks and financial institutions in delivering real-time information and in-depth analysis in the domain. Publication and commentaries on its website are an invaluable resource for references for central banks and monetary authorities.

