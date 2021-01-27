DGAP-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Takeover GBC management interview with Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest Group on KingsIsle M&A (news with additional features) 27.01.2021 / 14:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

" We clearly want to reach the billion market capitalisation here and continue to grow beyond that. "



Media and Games Invest (MGI) is a fast and profitable growing digital media and games company. The company combines organic growth with targeted value-creating acquisitions. The MGI Group has successfully acquired over 30 companies and assets in the past six years. MGI is one of the few leading companies within the gaming industry that also has its own "advertising division".

MGI entered into a purchase agreement a few days ago to fully acquire US game developer KingsIsle with the well-known game title Wizard101 (member of the MMO Hall of Fame, >50.0m gamers). This M&A transaction is transformative for MGI as it significantly increases the economic base and profitability of the MGI Group (increase pro-forma Group EBITDA YTD Q3 2020: c. 60.0%). For the current financial year 2021, KingsIsle expects revenues of USD 32 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 21.0 million, with a very high EBITDA margin of 66%.

MGI has agreed with KingsIsle's owners on a fixed purchase price of USD 126.0 million and a performance-based purchase price component (earn out) of up to USD 84 million. To finance the M&A, Oaktree Capital, which has a high level of expertise in the media- and- games sector, has committed to a capital increase of €25.0 million, as a result of which this company will in future hold a stake of approximately 9.0% in the MGI Group. Against the backdrop of this very significant acquisition, we have taken the opportunity to interview MGI's CFO Paul Echt about this M&A measure.