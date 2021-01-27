Six Flags Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation