Wiley Education Services Accelerates Growth with Five New University Partners

Wiley Education Services, part of John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) (NYSE: JW-B), recently signed five new university partnerships including University of Montana, New Mexico Highlands University, New York University, Spring Hill College, and - marking further momentum globally - Lebanese American University. Across these five new university partners, Wiley will support 27 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral online programs in a variety of high-demand disciplines like healthcare, social work, business, and computer science.

“This pandemic has shed light on the importance of providing flexible, outcomes-focused learning experiences to students, while also proving the dire need for more jobs central to this crisis - specifically those in healthcare and social work,” said Todd Zipper, President of Wiley Education Services. “We look forward to partnering with each of these institutions to build online programs that clear the path to success in today's most vital and in-demand career fields.”

Lebanese American University

Lebanese American University (LAU), with campuses in Beirut and Byblos, Lebanon, has contracted with Wiley to launch eight graduate programs in business, computer science, engineering, nursing, and education disciplines. LAU will take advantage of a tailored approach with Wiley, utilizing a full suite of online program management services, as well as course development on a fee-for-service basis.

“With COVID-19 and an unprecedented monetary and financial crisis in Lebanon, we see our partnership with Wiley as one of our most strategic decisions toward perpetuating LAU’s mission in Lebanon and in the Arab world,” said Michel E. Mawad, M.D., President of Lebanese American University.

University of Montana

University of Montana (UM) located in Missoula, Montana, has signed with Wiley to launch a Master of Social Work (MSW) program in August 2021. As part of this partnership, UM will receive Wiley’s full range of service offerings including market research, marketing, enrollment, instructional design, faculty support, and retention.

"Here at UM, we aim to provide students of all types with broad access to a quality education,” Seth Bodnar, President of University of Montana shares. “Our partnership with Wiley allows us to further this goal. We look forward to working with Wiley to reach new students far and wide. Beginning with our online Master of Social Work program, we are excited to give students access to programs that help our students do good in the world.”