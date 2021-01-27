Scholar Rock Presents Preclinical Data for SRK-181 at the TGFβ for Immuno-Oncology Drug Development Summit

“Inhibition of TGFβ1 Activation with SRK-181 Overcomes Primary Resistance to Checkpoint Inhibition Therapy” will be presented on January 28 th , 2021 at 12:30 PM EST. The presentation will provide an overview of the preclinical data demonstrating selective inhibition of TGFβ1 activation with SRK-181-mIgG1 (murine version of SRK-181) induces combination treatment effects with anti-PD-1 on tumor growth in checkpoint inhibition therapy-resistant tumors as well as an improved preclinical toxicity profile compared to less selective TGFβ inhibition.

Scholar Rock will also be participating in a panel discussion titled “Debating the Best Approach to Target TGF-β” on January 27th, 2021 at 10:45 am EST.

About SRK-181

SRK-181 is a potent and highly selective inhibitor of TGFβ1 activation and is an investigational product candidate being developed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, such as anti-PD-(L)1 antibodies. TGFβ1 is the predominant TGFβ isoform expressed in many human tumors, particularly for those tumors where checkpoint therapies are currently approved. Based on analyses of human tumors that are resistant to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, data suggests TGFβ1 is a key contributor to excluding immune cell entry into the tumor microenvironment, thereby preventing normal immune function. Scholar Rock believes SRK-181 has the potential to overcome this immune cell exclusion and induce tumor regression when administered in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy. By specifically targeting the latent TGFβ1 isoform, Scholar Rock hypothesizes that SRK-181 can increase the therapeutic window by potentially avoiding toxicities associated with non-selective TGFβ inhibition. A Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors is ongoing. The effectiveness and safety of SRK-181 have not been established and SRK-181 has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.