BWX Technologies to Webcast Discussion of Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 23

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The company will issue a press release detailing the results after market close on Monday, February 22.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 844-850-0542 and (International) 412-317-6014. All participants should ask to be joined into the BWX Technologies (BWXT) call. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.