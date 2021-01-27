 

BWX Technologies to Webcast Discussion of Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 23

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The company will issue a press release detailing the results after market close on Monday, February 22.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 844-850-0542 and (International) 412-317-6014. All participants should ask to be joined into the BWX Technologies (BWXT) call. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

