Arrow Electronics to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021 on Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:20 A.M. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available via live webcast. To access the webcast, visit investor.arrow.com where additional investor information is available. The webcast will remain available for two weeks following the presentation date.