iHeartMedia Announces “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” Special Event and National On-Air Celebration of Black Culture and Impact in America

Produced by Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes, “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” special event on February 20 will pay homage to the culture that sets the trends, creates the moments and moves the world. The show will weave once-in-a-lifetime performances into a powerful audio and visual celebration of the Black experience featuring artists, actors, creators and Black leaders who have shaped culture.

iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, announced today the launch of “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” spotlighting the power of Black culture yesterday, today and tomorrow throughout Black History Month in February. The nationwide on-air celebration will feature the first-ever “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” special event with performances by Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko, Kirk Franklin and more of today’s biggest Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel music artists. The special will air on Saturday, February 20 at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages; iHeartMedia Hip-Hop, Gospel and R&B stations; and the iHeartRadio app. In addition, the month-long “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” celebration will highlight hundreds of Black artists, influencers and thought leaders through audio vignettes and tributes on 580 iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in every format.

“Black culture is American culture and this past year especially has resulted in much needed and long overdue conversations about the role of race in America,” said Doc Wynter, Executive Vice President of Urban/Hip-Hop Programming Strategy for iHeartMedia. “‘iHeartRadio’s Living Black!’ will use iHeartMedia’s unparalleled reach to help shape these conversations and celebrate Black culture at scale – reaching hundreds of millions of listeners on iHeartMedia stations across all of our formats.”

In addition to the first-ever special event, “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” will feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom tributes from artists and listeners across the nation. Throughout February, today’s biggest artists from Country, Pop, Rock and more will honor the impact and influence that Black people and Black culture has had on their lives and community; iHeartMedia national and on-air personalities including The Breakfast Club – Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Steve Harvey and Big Boy will honor trailblazers, modern history makers and future change-makers of Black culture; and hundreds of iHeartMedia stations and shows will invite listeners to call in, post and share their experiences and inspirations each week.

Proud partners of this year's “iHeartRadio’s Living Black!” include Facebook Groups and Rémy Martin, with more to be announced.

