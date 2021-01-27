Campbell Soup Company Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

“At Campbell, building an inclusive and diverse organization where all employees can be real, and feel safe, valued and supported to do their best work is an enterprise-wide priority and a key component of our business strategy,” said Camille Pierce, Campbell’s Senior Vice President and Chief Culture Officer. “We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index in recognition of our commitment to gender equality across our company.”

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has been named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which recognizes companies committed to transparency in disclosing gender-related metrics and investment in workplace gender equality. The fourth annual index includes 380 companies spanning 11 sectors headquartered across 44 countries and regions. Campbell has been included in the GEI for three consecutive years.

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. Campbell was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Building a winning team and culture is a core pillar of Campbell’s strategic plan, with a focus on creating an inclusive and diverse environment for all employees. Last year, Campbell introduced an actionable Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) strategy focused on the standardization of key business processes and increased learning opportunities, advocacy for ally networks and communities, and transparency and accountability. As part of this work, Campbell named Pierce as its first-ever Chief Culture Officer in October 2020 to lead the company’s enterprise-wide I&D strategy.

Campbell promotes gender equality at all levels of the organization with initiatives such as the Women of Campbell, an employee resource group designed to develop and empower women and build allies within the organization. Campbell also partners with the Network of Executive Women to provide employees with professional development and networking opportunities. On-site day care facilities at Campbell’s World Headquarters, competitive parental leave policies, adoption assistance, flexible work arrangements and job-sharing opportunities provide Campbell employees with support to help them navigate and excel in their careers.

