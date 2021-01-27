 

Campbell Soup Company Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has been named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which recognizes companies committed to transparency in disclosing gender-related metrics and investment in workplace gender equality. The fourth annual index includes 380 companies spanning 11 sectors headquartered across 44 countries and regions. Campbell has been included in the GEI for three consecutive years.

“At Campbell, building an inclusive and diverse organization where all employees can be real, and feel safe, valued and supported to do their best work is an enterprise-wide priority and a key component of our business strategy,” said Camille Pierce, Campbell’s Senior Vice President and Chief Culture Officer. “We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index in recognition of our commitment to gender equality across our company.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. Campbell was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Building a winning team and culture is a core pillar of Campbell’s strategic plan, with a focus on creating an inclusive and diverse environment for all employees. Last year, Campbell introduced an actionable Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) strategy focused on the standardization of key business processes and increased learning opportunities, advocacy for ally networks and communities, and transparency and accountability. As part of this work, Campbell named Pierce as its first-ever Chief Culture Officer in October 2020 to lead the company’s enterprise-wide I&D strategy.

Campbell promotes gender equality at all levels of the organization with initiatives such as the Women of Campbell, an employee resource group designed to develop and empower women and build allies within the organization. Campbell also partners with the Network of Executive Women to provide employees with professional development and networking opportunities. On-site day care facilities at Campbell’s World Headquarters, competitive parental leave policies, adoption assistance, flexible work arrangements and job-sharing opportunities provide Campbell employees with support to help them navigate and excel in their careers.

About Campbell Soup Company
 Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

Campbell Soup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Campbell Soup Company Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has been named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which recognizes companies committed to transparency in disclosing gender-related metrics and investment in workplace gender equality. The fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.20
23
Campbell Soup