DFIN Launches Innovative Purpose-Built ActiveDisclosure; New Software Transforms SEC Regulatory Reporting

“Our new ActiveDisclosure solution was developed by our DFIN disclosure experts and valued clients for financial professionals,” said Craig Clay, president of global capital markets, DFIN. “We wanted to provide all organizations with the necessary tools and support they need for fast, secure and efficient financial reporting and SEC filing, as well as collaboration among their advisors and teams.”

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced its new version of ActiveDisclosure. Built from the ground up, this cloud- and browser-based financial reporting software transforms regulatory reporting with seamless integration, simple and fast onboarding, and an array of intelligent core filing tools.

Benefits for Success

ActiveDisclosure gives teams the time-management and collaboration tools they’ve been seeking so they can focus on strategy, analytics and process. It is infused with intelligence, including guided workflows that increase productivity, and style/content libraries that ensure accurate and on-brand reports.

Additional key benefits and powerful new features of the product solution include:

Collaboration tools: Simplify process and communication within teams and across departments, in real time. Built-in task and team management notifications and auto versioning keep everyone on the same page.

Simplify process and communication within teams and across departments, in real time. Built-in task and team management notifications and auto versioning keep everyone on the same page. Seamless integration: Integrates with other software tools, like Microsoft Office and popular ERP packages. There’s no need to learn a new tool, so teams can get started quickly. A simplified user interface makes onboarding intuitive and easy.

Integrates with other software tools, like Microsoft Office and popular ERP packages. There’s no need to learn a new tool, so teams can get started quickly. A simplified user interface makes onboarding intuitive and easy. Secure setting: Meeting the highest level of security standards in the industry, ActiveDisclosure’s secure, cloud-based platform is equipped with advanced technology to safely handle the most sensitive data.

Meeting the highest level of security standards in the industry, ActiveDisclosure’s secure, cloud-based platform is equipped with advanced technology to safely handle the most sensitive data. iXBRL tagging: Helps ensure reports are accurate and compliant.

Helps ensure reports are accurate and compliant. Built in dashboard: Helps team members manage complex projects.

Helps team members manage complex projects. Expert support: DFIN experts are on-call and available at the touch of a button to provide support at any point along the way.

“DFIN is committed to delivering high-value solutions to our customers that solve real-world challenges through product innovation and engineering excellence,” said Floyd Strimling, chief product officer, DFIN. “Our new ActiveDisclosure is an example of how we are responding to the needs of our customers and the industry by delivering a cloud-native solution that allows our customers to be more productive, efficient and collaborative with their colleagues and clients.”

More information on ActiveDisclosure can be found at https://www.dfinsolutions.com/products/activedisclosure

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005211/en/