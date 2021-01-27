 

Head-to-Head Study Shows Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Outperforms Tissue Biopsy for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Similar Outcomes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 14:05  |  60   |   |   

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH). Despite guideline recommendations for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) of all patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), profiling remains suboptimal due to continued reliance on invasive tissue biopsies for testing. A new study published in JCO Precision Oncology confirms previously reported data showing that the Guardant360 liquid biopsy is not only concordant to tissue genotyping, but detects significantly more informative alterations when used prior to tissue testing, and achieves similar treatment response rates and progression-free survival in patients with NSCLC. Publication link here.

The prospective study1 (n=186) compares comprehensive genomic profiling using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy versus standard-of-care tissue genotyping for first-line treatment decisions in advanced NSCLC. Patients with advanced NSCLC received targeted therapies based on the actionable biomarkers identified. Compared to tissue biopsy genotyping at time of diagnoses, the Guardant360 liquid biopsy was not only concordant with tissue biopsy but detected 23.6 percent more informative mutations when used first and before tissue biopsy.

The study adds to the growing body of evidence2-4 demonstrating that using a “blood-first approach” using the Guardant360 test for genomic biomarker detection can identify more actionable biomarkers than a “tissue-first approach”. Importantly, objective response rates and progression-free survival in biomarker-positive patients receiving targeted therapy was similar to previously reported registrational trials.

“Despite the ever-growing availability of life-changing targeted drugs for treating patients with advanced lung cancer, many continue to be treated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy because first-line treatments are made without conducting comprehensive genotyping first,” said the Principal Investigator of this study Dr. Rafael Rossell, Chief Medical Officer and President of the Dr. Rosell Oncology Institute. “This publication outlines further evidence that the Guardant Health liquid biopsy is very effective in uncovering actionable genomic alterations, overcomes the challenges of tissue biopsies, and helps clinicians more easily customize treatments to improve the prognosis and survival of their patients.”

Seite 1 von 4


Guardant Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Head-to-Head Study Shows Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Outperforms Tissue Biopsy for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with Similar Outcomes Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH). Despite guideline recommendations for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) of all patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), profiling remains suboptimal due to continued reliance on invasive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Guardant Health und das Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology geben Partnerschaft zur Einrichtung des ersten Guardant-basierten Flüssigbiopsie-Testservices in Europa bekannt
18.01.21
Guardant Health and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Partnership to Establish First Guardant-Based Liquid Biopsy Testing Service in Europe
14.01.21
Guardant Health to Present Data at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium Showing Value of Liquid Biopsy to Advance Precision Oncology in Early to Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer
30.12.20
Guardant Health to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference