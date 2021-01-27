CDK Global Introduces Big Data Platform to Transform Automotive Industry Data Into Valuable Insights for Dealers, OEMs and Software Developers

The new platform uses an analytics engine powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to create real-time and predictive insights. It will empower dealers and OEMs to sell and service more vehicles by helping them create more personalized and differentiated customer experiences.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today introduced Neuron, an open, intelligent data platform connected to the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange . Neuron is designed to turn high volumes of industry information into easy-to-understand, actionable insights for dealers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and third-party software developers.

“Between dealerships, OEMs and vehicles themselves, the automotive industry has more data than ever before. Until now, there hasn’t been a platform to connect it all in a meaningful way to improve the experience consumers have with their vehicles,” said Mahesh Shah, chief product and technology officer, CDK Global. “Neuron is built to analyze billions of data transactions that flow through our products annually alongside other industry data. It will then turn that data into simple, human insights and deliver them directly to the right decision makers at the right time.”

Neuron will harness the power of data and integrations through Fortellis to accelerate the creation of new products in the industry. It will also continuously enhance the user experience and value of existing CDK Global products, such as the CDK Drive dealer management system (DMS), CDK Service, and Elead CRM.

“The introduction of Neuron is another important milestone in our efforts to help dealers and OEMs support customer demands in an increasingly connected automotive landscape,” said Shah. “We look forward to making even more exciting announcements later this year as we continue to create new ways to further connect software developers, dealers, and OEMs into a next-generation automotive ecosystem.”

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 17,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005275/en/