 

Red Box and Medallia Partner to Help Companies Understand the Impact of Every Customer Engagement Taking Place Across the Enterprise in Real-Time

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced a strategic integration with Red Box Conversa, a leading platform for voice capture. The partnership will empower enterprise organizations to understand and optimize the customer experience and to drive operational efficiencies at scale through real-time analysis of high-quality audio and media data sets captured by Conversa and transcribed by Medallia.

Seamless integration to company-wide conversations captured by Conversa coupled with Medallia Experience Cloud transcription, will deliver deep insights to customer sentiment and drive revenue-impacting business decisions to retain customers and avoid costly churn.

“With disruptive forces placing even more pressure on businesses, the powerful insights provided by Medallia, enabling the optimization of the customer journey is likely to be a critical success factor,” said Pete Ellis, Red Box CPO. “However, timely access to the high-quality insights generated by Medallia is directly linked to both the quality and customer sovereignty of the data fueling the platform. These issues are often not understood or are overlooked by organizations using legacy recording vendors and we’re delighted to partner with Medallia to help enterprises overcome them and maximize ROI.”

“Red Box Conversa and Medallia Speech unlock a goldmine of untapped insights into revenue-impacting customer sentiment making Medallia an essential cloud technology for companies of all sizes,” said Steve Vierra, senior vice president channels, alliances and global partnerships for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Red Box

Red Box is a leading dedicated voice specialist with over 30 years’ experience in empowering organizations to capture, secure, and unlock the value of enterprise-wide voice. Conversa by Red Box is the next generation and first truly open microservices-based, enterprise voice platform. It provides customers with open access to and control over captured voice and media, resilient capture of high-quality real-time data from across the enterprise, the freedom to use that data in any application, and a market-leading TCO.

Red Box is trusted by leading organizations across financial services, contact center, government, and public safety sectors (including six of the world’s top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centers, and over 80% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,500 customers around the world.

Wertpapier


