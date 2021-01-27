PURE Bioscience Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

Kristin A. Taylor is an accomplished technology executive with over 20 years of experience that includes VP and Director roles at leading tech companies. In May 2020, Ms. Taylor was named President and CEO of ImageWare Systems, Inc., a software SaaS leader in biometric identification and authentication for state, local, federal governments, including law enforcement/public safety, as well as commercial businesses in the financial, healthcare, education, manufacturing and call center verticals. Prior to serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of ImageWare Systems, Ms. Taylor was a strategy consultant providing advisory services on communications, marketing, and analyst relations for Veritas Lux and Kristin A. Taylor Consulting, in which she developed a proprietary algorithmic methodology to weigh and rank the most influential global technical analysts. From September 2017 to April 2019, Ms. Taylor served as Vice President of Worldwide Analyst Relations at IBM and led the efforts to modernize and transform IBM’s Analyst Relations organization to drive not only influence but materialize revenue. From August 2013 to August 2017, she served as Vice President, Global Analyst and Public Relations at MediaTek, the third largest fabless semiconductor company worldwide with a $49 billion market cap, where she led the buildout of a new global Public and Analyst Relations organization to penetrate the North American, European, Latin American, Russian and Indian markets. Prior to that, from September 1998 to December 2010, she served in various positions of increasing responsibility with Qualcomm, including Head of Industry Analyst Relations, Senior Director of Business Development, and as a Director in Information Technology. During her tenure with Qualcomm, she drove development and launched the world’s first embedded wireless WAN module inside of notebook computers that resulted in the creation of a new corporate division for computing, with Gobi becoming a core element of 300+ product offerings. In October 2020, she was named to the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report. In November 2020, Ms. Taylor was appointed the Chairperson of the Board of ImageWare Systems. She earned degrees in business management and sociology from the University of New Hampshire.

