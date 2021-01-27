 

Western Union Recognized with Inclusion in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

27.01.2021   

Western Union (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that it is one of 380 companies globally included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. It is Western Union’s second consecutive year appearing in the Index.

“Being recognized in the Bloomberg GEI is testament to Western Union’s passion for and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Hikmet Ersek, Western Union’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a truly global brand with a diverse and multi-cultural stakeholder base, we have been committed to build an inclusive culture that we believe is critical for our organizational health and innovation power, and ultimately, our performance and the company’s future success.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Bloomberg chairman. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Western Union was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. To learn more please visit the GEI website.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company's omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of the end of September 2020, the Western Union network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, the fastest-growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money worldwide. Western Union moves money for better with our global reach, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com

