The Parent Company Announces Warrant Ticker Change to “GRMWF” on the OTC Markets

Common shares and warrants are now trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbols "GRAM.U" and "GRAM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTC under the symbols "GRAMF" and “GRMWF,” respectively.

TPCO Holding Corp. (“ The Parent Company” ) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTCMKTS: GRMWF), today announced it has changed its ticker from “SBVQF” to “ GRMWF” for its warrants on the OTC Markets effective January 27, 2021. No action is required by current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change.

About The Parent Company

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTCMKTS: GRMWF) is California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn ”JAY-Z” Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company’s brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world’s preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

For more information, please visit www.theparent.co.

